You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s Red Carpet Look at 2022 American Music Awards

American Idol winner Carrie Underwood turned heads as she graced the red carpet of the 2022 American Music Awards. Scroll down to see the country singer's iconic look.

This all-American girl stole the show during the American Music Awards red carpet.

Carrie Underwood rocked a full-length Tony Ward dress complete with mutil-colored shimmering detail for the Nov. 20 event. 

Carrie is also set to perform her hit song "Crazy Angels" off her Denim & Rhinestones album at the show. During the ceremony, Lionel Richie will also be awarded the Icon Award, with a tribute performance to be given in his honor.

While not nominated this year, she's previously won 17 American Music Awards.

Earlier in the month, Carrie dazzled at 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn, wearing a sky blue mini dress accompanied by matching heels, Natalie Mills earrings and Angara rings.

But the country star's best accessory? Husband Mike Fisher, who was by her side for the big night as Carrie was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and the top trophy of Entertainer of the Year.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Scroll down to see Carrie's best looks:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Pretty in Purple

The American Idol alum belted out her hit "Ghost Story" in an Afffair gown at the 2022 Grammys.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Gorgeously Gold

But this wasn't the only dress Underwood wore that evening. She walked the red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana gown that was just a dream.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
A Winning Look

And later on, she celebrated her Best Roots Gospel Album win for My Savior in a black dress featuring a silver belt and loads of sparkle.

Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock
Silver Shimmer

No need to cry pretty over this dress (unless they're happy tears). Underwood wore a shimmering Dolce & Gabbana dress to the 2022 ACM Awards.

Mindy Small/WireImage
The Champion

Afterwards, she changed into a Rami Kadi dress and took home a trophy in the Single of the Year category for her and Jason Aldean's hit "If I Didn't Love You."

Trae Patton/NBC)
A Divine Dress

Fans were truly blown away after seeing Underwood perform in this Pamella Roland dress. She sang "Hallelujah" with John Legend during The Voice season finale.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas
Ready to Rock

Underwood went all out for her Las Vegas Residency show, donning a black and gold suit and killer cape for one of the numbers.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Fun With Feathers

The musician was mesmerizing in metallics at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Sizzling Style

Underwood turned heads at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards in this Iris van Herpen gown.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MRC
A Glamorous Gown

The star took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards in a long-sleeved, voluminous black gown. And from the sleeves and sparkles to the boots and belt, this look deserved a standing ovation.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Country Music Royalty

The Yousef Aljasmi dress Underwood wore to the 2020 CMA Awards is one to love for ever, ever after.

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM
Ravishing in Red

This tulle dress Underwood wore to the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards was worthy of its own trophy.

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
A Sequined Showstopper

The artist slayed the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards in this Stello by Stephanie Stello design.

John Shearer/WireImage
Marvelous Mini

Underwood dazzled in this Michael Cinco number at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Sheer Stunner

Right now, you're probably wondering who designed Underwood's 2019 CMA Awards dress. But before you cheat and look it up, the answer is Elie Madi.

John Shearer/WireImage
Fabulous Florals

Underwood looked like an absolute dream when she stepped onto the 2018 CMA red carpet wearing this long-sleeve embroidered floral gown by Uel Camilo.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT; Ray Mickshaw/WireImage
Stunning in Sequins

The singer stayed true to her signature sequined style on the 2018 CMT Artists of The Year red carpet in this gorgeous Tadashi Shoji mini dress covered in blue sequins.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Plunging Perfection

The "Two Black Cadillacs" artist made a serious case for plunging necklines in this heavily-embellished yellow and gold mini dress at the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

John Shearer/WireImage
Navy Lady

Underwood was the definition of elegance on the 2017 CMA Awards red carpet in this royal blue off-the-shoulder gown that featured a ruffled embellishment on the bodice and sleeves.

Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Pretty in Pink

The recording artist donned a pastel pink dress with ruffles shaped like roses for the annual Golden Globe Awards.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Dazzling Darling

The singer dazzled on the 2016 CMA red carpet in a dusty pink Michael Cinco gown that featured head-to-toe silver beading.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic
Golden Goddess

Underwood was dripping in gold at the 51st Academy Of Country Music Awards in this sheer gold-beaded Davidson Zanine gown.

Christopher Polk/Getty Image
Beauty in Black

For the 58th Grammy Awards, Underwood opted for an edgy look in this strapless black Nicolas Jebran couture gown.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Stylish Shorts

The musician attended a pre-show press conference during day three at the 2015 CMA Festival wearing a country-casual ensemble.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
Wowing in a White Dress

The singer went to the 2015 CMT Music Awards four months after giving birth to her and husband Mike Fisher's son Isaiah.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Xtreme Elegance

In an alluring Xtreme design, the singer glowed at the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Lovely in Lorena Sarbu

Although it was well disguised under her glamorous Lorena Sarbu gown, we knew Carrie's teeny baby bump was under there!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Samsung
Chevron Chic

Ms. Underwood broke out an asymmetrical Rubin Singer dress with a playful chevron print at the 2014 Samsung Hope for Children Gala.

Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA
En Pointe

Underwood's whimsical Roberto Cavalli gown was the perfect blend of pretty and sexy at the 2014 CMT Music Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Work of Art

Whew! The singer's chartreuse Oriett Domenech gown with an art-deco inspired neckline is truly a masterpiece at the 2014 Billboard music Awards.

