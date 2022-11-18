Christina Aguilera Makes a Royalty Grand Entrance at 2022 Latin Grammys Red Carpet

Christina Aguilera graced the red carpet during the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards Nov. 17. Scroll down to see the singer's stunning purple look.

Christina Aguilera is having a moment on the red carpet.

The "Beautiful" singer graced the red carpet for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, blossoming in a purple gown with statement neckline. She paired her fierce ensemble with purple nails, lavender eyeshadow and her signature platinum blonde hair.

See every look at the Latin Grammys here.

Not only is Christina set to perform at the Nov. 17 event, but she is also nominated for seven categories including Album Of The Year. She comes in second to Bad Bunny, who's leading the nominations list this year with 10 nods, including Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti.

Christina has a long history with the Latin Grammys, as she was present for its inaugural show in 2000, where she performed her cover of "Contigo en la Distancia" and "Genio Atrapado"—the Spanish version of the iconic song "Genie in a Bottle."

The following year, X-Tina took home her first and only Latin Grammy Award for Pop Vocal Album for her Mi Reflejo album.

"My Latin Grammy Award is one of my most valued possessions," Christina told Entertainment Tonight ahead of last year's awards,"and returning to this show brings back incredibly fond memories of my first Latin album, Mi Reflejo."

And the singer honored her roots last year and performed her anthem "Pa Mis Muchachas," which featured Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso and Becky G.

That same year, the pop star got candid about celebrating her Latin heritage to Billboard.

"It's a big deal right now and it's really nostalgic and part of my Latin culture and history," she told the outlet in 2021. "So, this is really, really fun to get into some family roots and explore who I am now as a woman musically. Things are coming from a different approach."

