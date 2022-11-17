Latin Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Sebastian Yatra Talks Musical Journey & Secret to Success

You're invited to Las Vegas for one fabulous night of music.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2022 Latin Grammys are happening Nov. 17 and co-hosts Luis Fonsi, Anitta, Thalia and Laura Pausini are ready to bring the party.

Held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort, the televised ceremony is set to feature plenty of unforgettable performances from singers including John Legend, Christina Aguilera and Rosalía.

As for the awards, Bad Bunny is favored to win big as he leads the night with 10 nominations. Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía follow close behind with eight noms each.

One award fans will be looking out for is the Best New Artist category. Cuban singer-songwriter Ángela Alvarez is up for the award and at 95 years old, she could become the oldest person to ever win in the category.

Before the awards are handed out, however, fashion lovers have their eyes on the red carpet.