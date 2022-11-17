Latin Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by Luis Fonsi, Anitta, Thalia and Laura Pausini, the 2022 Latin Grammys are set to air live from Las Vegas on Nov. 17.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 17, 2022 11:35 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesLatin Grammy AwardsE! Insider
Watch: Sebastian Yatra Talks Musical Journey & Secret to Success

You're invited to Las Vegas for one fabulous night of music. 

In case you didn't already guess, the 2022 Latin Grammys are happening Nov. 17 and co-hosts Luis Fonsi, Anitta, Thalia and Laura Pausini are ready to bring the party. 

Held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort, the televised ceremony is set to feature plenty of unforgettable performances from singers including John Legend, Christina Aguilera and Rosalía

As for the awards, Bad Bunny is favored to win big as he leads the night with 10 nominations. Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía follow close behind with eight noms each.

One award fans will be looking out for is the Best New Artist category. Cuban singer-songwriter Ángela Alvarez is up for the award and at 95 years old, she could become the oldest person to ever win in the category. 

Before the awards are handed out, however, fashion lovers have their eyes on the red carpet. 

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite stars are wearing to the award show. And don't forget to watch the 2022 Latin Grammys airing Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. on Univision.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Feli Colina
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Paulina Aguirre

    

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Samantha Cámara
RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Rosalía

In Miu Miu

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Luis Fonsi
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Clarissa Molina

In David Koma

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Rauw Alejandro
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Melissa Barrera
Mindy Small/WireImage
Aymée Nuviola
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Daniela di Giacomo

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

2

Jodie Sweetin and More Weigh in On Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

3

Ticketmaster Cancels General Sale for Taylor Swift's Tour

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

2

Jodie Sweetin and More Weigh in On Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

3

Ticketmaster Cancels General Sale for Taylor Swift's Tour

4

Blue’s Clues Star Steve Burns Reveals Why He Left Show

5

Abby De La Rosa Reacts to Confusion Over Her & Nick Cannon's Baby Name