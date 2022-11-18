You Won't Forget Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's 2022 Latin Grammys Looks

Watch : Rosalia Hides Her Phone in Givenchy Dress WHERE?!

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro did not come to play on Latin music's biggest night.

The couple made quite the entrance when they stepped out at the 2022 Latin Grammys Nov. 17, turning heads in coordinating black ensembles. Rosalía sashayed down the red carpet in a long black dress with mesh sleeves and crystal embellishments, while Rauw rocked a classic black suit and a red boutonniere that matched his girlfriend's crimson-colored lipstick.

Going into this year's ceremony with eight nominations each, including Album of the Year for Rosalía's Motomami, it's no wonder that they were dressed to impressed.

In fact, both Rosalía and Rauw will be gracing the stage—win or lose—as they're slated to perform at the star-studded awards show. Hosted by Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini and Thalía, the 23rd annual Latin Grammys will also feature musical appearances from Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony and John Legend.

Rauw previously teased a "surprise" in his performance, writing on Nov. 16 in an Instagram Stories post translated from Spanish, "Everyone tuned in."