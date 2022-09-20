2022 Latin Grammy Nominees: See the List

The nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards are finally here. See the list of nominees, including Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, Rosalía and more stars.

This news is music to fans' ears.

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards are almost here! The Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 23rd annual award show on Sept. 20 and fans will definitely spot a few of their favorite artists on the list. 

Leading the nominees is Bad Bunny with a total of 10 nods, including in the Album of the Year and Record of the Year categories. Edgar Barrera follows closely behind with nine nominations, and Rauw Alejandro has eight. Christina Aguilera and Rosalía are also among the top nominees, scooping up seven nods apiece. 

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home a trophy. The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Fans will be able to watch the telecast air live on Univision starting at 8:00 p.m. EST that evening.

But for now, check out the full list of nominees.

Record Of the Year

"Pa Mis Muchachas," Christina Aguilera, Becky G and Nicki Nicole featuring Nathy Peluso

"Castillos De Arena," Pablo Alborán

"Envolver," Anitta

"Pa'lla Voy," Marc Anthony

"Ojitos Lindos," Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo

"Pegao," Camilo

"Tocarte," Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana

"Provenza," Karol G

"Vale La Pena," Juan Luis Guerra

"La Fama," Rosalía featuring The Weeknd

"Te Felicito," Shakira and Rauw Alejandro

"Baloncito Viejo," Carlos Vives and Camilo

 

Album Of The Year

Aguilera, Christina Aguilera

Pa'lla Voy, Marc Anthony

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Tinta Y Tiempo, Jorge Drexler

Ya No Somos Los Mismos, Elsa y Elmar

Viajante, Fonseca

Motomami (Digital Album), Rosalía

Sanz, Alejandro Sanz

Dharma, Sebastián Yatra

 

Song of The Year

"A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal," Pedro Capo, Ignacio Cibrián, Ricky Martín, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres (songwriters: Ricky Martin featuring Reik)

"Agua," Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macias, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas and Daddy Yankee (songwriters: Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro and Nile Rodgers)

"Algo Es Mejor," Mon Laferte (songwriter: Mon Laferte)

"Baloncito Viejo," Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla and Carlos Vives (songwriters: Carlos Vives and Camilo)

"Besos En La Frente," Fonseca and Julio Reyes Copello (songwriter: Fonseca)

"Encontrarme," Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jiménez Pérez and Mario Demian Jiménez Pérez (songwriter: Carla Morrison)

"Hentai," Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins and Pharrell Williams (songwriter: Rosalía)

"Índigo," Édgar Barrera and Camilo (songwriters Camilo and Evaluna Montaner)

"Pa Mis Muchachas," Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, (songwriters Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G featuring Nathy Peluso)

"Provenza," Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Carolina Giraldo Navarro and Ovy On The Drums (songwriter: Karol G)

"Tacones Rojos," Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo and Sebastián Yatra (songwriter: Sebastián Yatra)

"Tocarte," Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez and C. Tangana (songwriters: Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana)

Best New Artist

Angela Álvarez

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Nicole Zignago

 

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ya No Somos Los Mismos, Elsa Y Elmar

Amor Que Merecemos, Kany García

Clichés, Jesse & Joy

El Renacimiento, Carla Morrison

Dharma, Sebastian Yatra

 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Aguilera, Christina Aguilera

Viajante, Fonseca

Filarmónico 20 años, Marta Gómez

La Vida, Kurt

Frecuencia, Sin Bandera

 

Best Pop Song

"Baloncito Viejo," Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla and Carlos Vives, (songwriters: Carlos Vives and Camilo)

"Besos en la Frente," Julio Reyes Copello and Fonseca (songwriter: Fonseca)

"Índigo," Édgar Barrera and Camilo (songwriters: Camilo and Evaluna Montaner)

"La Guerrilla de la Concordia," Jorge Drexler (songwriter: Jorge Drexler)

"Tacones Rojos," Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort and Sebastián Yatra (songwriters: Sebastian Yatra)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

"Pa' mis muchachas," Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G featuring Nathy Peluso

"Santo," Christina Aguilera and Ozuna

"Volví," Aventura, Bad Bunny

"Tití Me Preguntó," Bad Bunny

"This Is Not America," Residente Featuring Ibeyi

 

Best Reggaeton Performance

"Desesperados," Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

"Envolver," Anitta

"Yonaguni," Bad Bunny

"Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41," Bizarrap & Nicky Jam

"Lo Siento BB:/," Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas

 

Best Urban Music Album

Respira, Akapellah

Trap Cake Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro

Los Favoritos 2.5, Arcangel

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Animal, Maria Becerra

 

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

"Amor," Akapellah, (songwriter: Akapellah)

"Dance Crip," Santiago Ruiz, Brian Taylor and Trueno (songwriter: Trueno)

"De Museo," Bad Bunny (songwriter: Bad Bunny)

"El Gran Robo, Pt. 2," Phanlon Anton Alexander, Geovanny Andrades Andino, Daddy Yankee and Lito Mc Cassidy (songwriters: Lito Mc Cassidy, Daddy Yankee)
"Freestyle 15," Farina (songwriter: Farina)

Best Urban Song

"Desesperados," Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Chencho Corleone, Jorge Cedeño Echevarria, Luis Jonuel González, Eric Pérez Rovira, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz and Nino Karlo Segarra (songwriters: Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone)

"Lo Siento BB:/," Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas (songwriters Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas)

"Mamiii," Luis Miguel Gomez Castaño, Becky G, Karol G, Ovy on the Drums, Justin Quiles, Elena Rose and Daniel Uribe (songwriters Becky G and Karol G)

"Ojos Rojos," Samantha M. Cámara, Nicky Jam, Vicente Jiménez, Dallas James Koehlke, Manuel Larrad and Juan Diego Medina Vélez (songwriter: Nicky Jam)

"Titi Me Pregunto," Bad Bunny (songwriter: Bad Bunny)

 

Best Rock Album

Mojigata, Marilina Bertoldi

Unas Vacaciones Raras, Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado

Cada Vez Cadaver, Fito y Fitipaldis

1021, La Gusana Ciega

RPDF, Wiplash

 

Best Rock Song

"Día Mil," Eruca Sativa (songwriter: Eruca Sativa)

"Esperando una señal," Bunbury (songwriter: Bunbury)

"Finisterre," Juan Manuel Latorre (songwriter: Vetusta Morla)

"Lo Mejor de Nuestras Vidas," Fito Paez (songwriter: Fito Paez)

"No Olividamos," Molotov (songwriters: Molotov)

"Que Se Mejoren," WOS and Facundo Yalve (songwriters: WOS)

 

Best Pop/Rock Album

Trinchera, Babasónicos

Monstruos, Bruses

La Dirección, Conociendo Rusia

Los Años Salvajes, Fito Paez

Cable a Tierra, Vetusta Morla

 

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Mexicana Enamorada, Ángela Aguilar

Mi Herencia, Mi Sangre, Majo Aguilar

40 Aniversario Embajadores del Mariachi

Forajido EP 1, Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas De Verte, Marco Antonio Solís

 

Best Portuguese Language Song

"Baby 95," Liniker, Mahmundi, Tássia Reis & Tulipa Ruiz (songwriters Liniker)

"Idiota," Jão, Pedro Tófani and Zebu (songwriters: Jão)

"Me Corte Na Boca do Céu, a Morte Não Pede Perdão," Criolo & Tropkillaz (songwriters: Criolo Featuring
"Meu Coco," Caetano Veloso (songwriter: Caetano Veloso)

"Por Supuesto," Iuri Rio Branco & Marina Sena (songwriters: Marina Sena)

"Vento Sardo," Jorge Drexler & Marisa Monte (songwriters: Marisa Monte Featuring Jorge Drexler)

 

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

El Mundo Está Loco, Jorge Luis Chacín

De Menor a Mayor, Gente De Zona

All Inclusive, Marissa Mur

Tropico, Pavel Nuñez

Cumbiana II, Carlos Vives

To see the full list of nominees, click here.

