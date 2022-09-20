2022 Latin Grammy Nominees: See the List

This news is music to fans' ears.
The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards are almost here! The Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 23rd annual award show on Sept. 20 and fans will definitely spot a few of their favorite artists on the list.
Leading the nominees is Bad Bunny with a total of 10 nods, including in the Album of the Year and Record of the Year categories. Edgar Barrera follows closely behind with nine nominations, and Rauw Alejandro has eight. Christina Aguilera and Rosalía are also among the top nominees, scooping up seven nods apiece.
Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home a trophy. The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Fans will be able to watch the telecast air live on Univision starting at 8:00 p.m. EST that evening.
But for now, check out the full list of nominees.
Record Of the Year
"Pa Mis Muchachas," Christina Aguilera, Becky G and Nicki Nicole featuring Nathy Peluso
"Castillos De Arena," Pablo Alborán
"Envolver," Anitta
"Pa'lla Voy," Marc Anthony
"Ojitos Lindos," Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
"Pegao," Camilo
"Tocarte," Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana
"Provenza," Karol G
"Vale La Pena," Juan Luis Guerra
"La Fama," Rosalía featuring The Weeknd
"Te Felicito," Shakira and Rauw Alejandro
"Baloncito Viejo," Carlos Vives and Camilo
Album Of The Year
Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
Pa'lla Voy, Marc Anthony
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Deja, Bomba Estéreo
Tinta Y Tiempo, Jorge Drexler
Ya No Somos Los Mismos, Elsa y Elmar
Viajante, Fonseca
Motomami (Digital Album), Rosalía
Sanz, Alejandro Sanz
Dharma, Sebastián Yatra
Song of The Year
"A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal," Pedro Capo, Ignacio Cibrián, Ricky Martín, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres (songwriters: Ricky Martin featuring Reik)
"Agua," Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macias, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas and Daddy Yankee (songwriters: Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro and Nile Rodgers)
"Algo Es Mejor," Mon Laferte (songwriter: Mon Laferte)
"Baloncito Viejo," Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla and Carlos Vives (songwriters: Carlos Vives and Camilo)
"Besos En La Frente," Fonseca and Julio Reyes Copello (songwriter: Fonseca)
"Encontrarme," Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jiménez Pérez and Mario Demian Jiménez Pérez (songwriter: Carla Morrison)
"Hentai," Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins and Pharrell Williams (songwriter: Rosalía)
"Índigo," Édgar Barrera and Camilo (songwriters Camilo and Evaluna Montaner)
"Pa Mis Muchachas," Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, (songwriters Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G featuring Nathy Peluso)
"Provenza," Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Carolina Giraldo Navarro and Ovy On The Drums (songwriter: Karol G)
"Tacones Rojos," Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo and Sebastián Yatra (songwriter: Sebastián Yatra)
"Tocarte," Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez and C. Tangana (songwriters: Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana)
Best New Artist
Angela Álvarez
Sofía Campos
Cande y Paulo
Clarissa
Silvana Estrada
Pol Granch
Nabález
Tiare
Vale
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Nicole Zignago
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ya No Somos Los Mismos, Elsa Y Elmar
Amor Que Merecemos, Kany García
Clichés, Jesse & Joy
El Renacimiento, Carla Morrison
Dharma, Sebastian Yatra
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
Viajante, Fonseca
Filarmónico 20 años, Marta Gómez
La Vida, Kurt
Frecuencia, Sin Bandera
Best Pop Song
"Baloncito Viejo," Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla and Carlos Vives, (songwriters: Carlos Vives and Camilo)
"Besos en la Frente," Julio Reyes Copello and Fonseca (songwriter: Fonseca)
"Índigo," Édgar Barrera and Camilo (songwriters: Camilo and Evaluna Montaner)
"La Guerrilla de la Concordia," Jorge Drexler (songwriter: Jorge Drexler)
"Tacones Rojos," Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort and Sebastián Yatra (songwriters: Sebastian Yatra)
Best Urban Fusion/Performance
"Pa' mis muchachas," Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G featuring Nathy Peluso
"Santo," Christina Aguilera and Ozuna
"Volví," Aventura, Bad Bunny
"Tití Me Preguntó," Bad Bunny
"This Is Not America," Residente Featuring Ibeyi
Best Reggaeton Performance
"Desesperados," Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
"Envolver," Anitta
"Yonaguni," Bad Bunny
"Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41," Bizarrap & Nicky Jam
"Lo Siento BB:/," Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
Best Urban Music Album
Respira, Akapellah
Trap Cake Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro
Los Favoritos 2.5, Arcangel
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Animal, Maria Becerra
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
"Amor," Akapellah, (songwriter: Akapellah)
"Dance Crip," Santiago Ruiz, Brian Taylor and Trueno (songwriter: Trueno)
"De Museo," Bad Bunny (songwriter: Bad Bunny)
"El Gran Robo, Pt. 2," Phanlon Anton Alexander, Geovanny Andrades Andino, Daddy Yankee and Lito Mc Cassidy (songwriters: Lito Mc Cassidy, Daddy Yankee)
"Freestyle 15," Farina (songwriter: Farina)
Best Urban Song
"Desesperados," Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Chencho Corleone, Jorge Cedeño Echevarria, Luis Jonuel González, Eric Pérez Rovira, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz and Nino Karlo Segarra (songwriters: Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone)
"Lo Siento BB:/," Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas (songwriters Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas)
"Mamiii," Luis Miguel Gomez Castaño, Becky G, Karol G, Ovy on the Drums, Justin Quiles, Elena Rose and Daniel Uribe (songwriters Becky G and Karol G)
"Ojos Rojos," Samantha M. Cámara, Nicky Jam, Vicente Jiménez, Dallas James Koehlke, Manuel Larrad and Juan Diego Medina Vélez (songwriter: Nicky Jam)
"Titi Me Pregunto," Bad Bunny (songwriter: Bad Bunny)
Best Rock Album
Mojigata, Marilina Bertoldi
Unas Vacaciones Raras, Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado
Cada Vez Cadaver, Fito y Fitipaldis
1021, La Gusana Ciega
RPDF, Wiplash
Best Rock Song
"Día Mil," Eruca Sativa (songwriter: Eruca Sativa)
"Esperando una señal," Bunbury (songwriter: Bunbury)
"Finisterre," Juan Manuel Latorre (songwriter: Vetusta Morla)
"Lo Mejor de Nuestras Vidas," Fito Paez (songwriter: Fito Paez)
"No Olividamos," Molotov (songwriters: Molotov)
"Que Se Mejoren," WOS and Facundo Yalve (songwriters: WOS)
Best Pop/Rock Album
Trinchera, Babasónicos
Monstruos, Bruses
La Dirección, Conociendo Rusia
Los Años Salvajes, Fito Paez
Cable a Tierra, Vetusta Morla
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
Mexicana Enamorada, Ángela Aguilar
Mi Herencia, Mi Sangre, Majo Aguilar
40 Aniversario Embajadores del Mariachi
Forajido EP 1, Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas De Verte, Marco Antonio Solís
Best Portuguese Language Song
"Baby 95," Liniker, Mahmundi, Tássia Reis & Tulipa Ruiz (songwriters Liniker)
"Idiota," Jão, Pedro Tófani and Zebu (songwriters: Jão)
"Me Corte Na Boca do Céu, a Morte Não Pede Perdão," Criolo & Tropkillaz (songwriters: Criolo Featuring
"Meu Coco," Caetano Veloso (songwriter: Caetano Veloso)
"Por Supuesto," Iuri Rio Branco & Marina Sena (songwriters: Marina Sena)
"Vento Sardo," Jorge Drexler & Marisa Monte (songwriters: Marisa Monte Featuring Jorge Drexler)
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
El Mundo Está Loco, Jorge Luis Chacín
De Menor a Mayor, Gente De Zona
All Inclusive, Marissa Mur
Tropico, Pavel Nuñez
Cumbiana II, Carlos Vives
To see the full list of nominees, click here.