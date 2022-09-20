2022 Latin Grammy Nominees: See the List

Watch : Latin Grammys, Demi Moore & More - Full Episode

This news is music to fans' ears.

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards are almost here! The Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 23rd annual award show on Sept. 20 and fans will definitely spot a few of their favorite artists on the list.

Leading the nominees is Bad Bunny with a total of 10 nods, including in the Album of the Year and Record of the Year categories. Edgar Barrera follows closely behind with nine nominations, and Rauw Alejandro has eight. Christina Aguilera and Rosalía are also among the top nominees, scooping up seven nods apiece.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home a trophy. The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Fans will be able to watch the telecast air live on Univision starting at 8:00 p.m. EST that evening.