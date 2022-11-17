Lil Nas X Leaves Little to the Imagination in NSFW Bath Selfies

Watch : Why Lil Nas X Is the King of Clapbacks

Lil Nas X is making a splash.

The "Industry Baby" singer bared his bod in a series of selfies shared to Instagram on Nov. 17. The steamy images, taken in front of a mirror inside a lavishly decorated bathroom, showed Lil Nas X standing in a bathtub with only bubble covering him from the waist down.

He also posted several photos snapped from his ongoing Long Live Montero Tour, writing in the caption, "BE."

The 23-year-old is currently on the (old town) road for the European leg of his tour, which will hit Australia in the new year. In September, the rapper raised eyebrows when he had to momentarily stop his concert for a quick bathroom break.

"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s--t, so please forgive me," he was heard saying over the venue's loudspeakers in a video filmed by a concertgoer. "I'll be a minute or two. I'll be right back."