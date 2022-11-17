Lil Nas X Leaves Little to the Imagination in NSFW Bath Selfies

Lil Nas X is making a splash.
The "Industry Baby" singer bared his bod in a series of selfies shared to Instagram on Nov. 17. The steamy images, taken in front of a mirror inside a lavishly decorated bathroom, showed Lil Nas X standing in a bathtub with only bubble covering him from the waist down.
He also posted several photos snapped from his ongoing Long Live Montero Tour, writing in the caption, "BE."
The 23-year-old is currently on the (old town) road for the European leg of his tour, which will hit Australia in the new year. In September, the rapper raised eyebrows when he had to momentarily stop his concert for a quick bathroom break.
"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s--t, so please forgive me," he was heard saying over the venue's loudspeakers in a video filmed by a concertgoer. "I'll be a minute or two. I'll be right back."
Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, later confirmed that he wasn't kidding about the bathroom situation. "lmao people really thought i was joking," he tweeted on Sept. 30, after a clip from the show went viral. "i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
And as fans know, the Grammy winner has never been shy about speaking his mind. When the music video for his smash hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" dropped last year, he didn't hold back while responding to criticism over its religious and sexually explicit imagery.
"There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop, me sliding down a cgi pole isn't what's destroying society," he wrote in March 2021 tweet, adding, "i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job."
So, what's the secret to his confidence? Lil Nas X previously told E! News that he's a fan of affirmations.
"'We're gonna make it through the day,'" he noted as one of the phrases he repeats to himself. "And usually the days when I'm the most uncomfortable, I find it be the best days for growth."
And when that doesn't work, he said that he looks to none other than the baddest gal on social media, Rihanna. He added of the pop star, "She always does whatever the f--k she wants with fashion."