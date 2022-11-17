Venus Williams' EleVen Launch With Amazon Has the Disco-Sporty Pieces Your Workout Was Missing

Shimmering leggings, disco pink tennis skirts and more? Venus Williams just launched her fashion-forward activewear line with Amazon for a limited time and you don't want to miss it.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 17, 2022 6:58 PMTags
FashionShoppingVenus WilliamsE! Insider ShopShop FashionCelebrity ShoppingShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
E-Comm: Venus Williams x AmazonEleVen By Venus Williams

We spotlighted Venus Williams' collection with The Drop because we think you'll like her pieces. Venus has a partnership with Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If we're talking innovative, fashion-forward activewear that will have you looking and feeling good while breaking a sweat, look no further than Venus Williams' clothing line, EleVen. Lucky for you, you can shop the tennis pro's designs at Amazon for a limited time!

Whether you're an aspiring tennis pro like Venus or are looking for some pieces to add to your tenniscore collection, this limited edition spotlight is a can't-miss. Not only can you shop some of these pieces for a limited time, but you can also check out the EleVen brand store, which features even more cute activewear pieces.

"I am so excited to launch my brand in Amazon's online store, inspiring even more women to feel powerful and confident and look and feel good while achieving their goals," Venus shared about the launch.

Keep scrolling to shop Venus' activewear line. You won't be disappointed!

read
Get an Exclusive Look at Monet McMichael's Amazon Collection, Top Fall Trends & What Makes Her Confident

EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Iconic Sports Bra

This iconic sports bra has its moniker for a reason! The supportive and chic sports bra will take you to all your workouts in style. It comes in this cute light blue shade and a navy one, too.

$58
Amazon

EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Weekender Knit Pullover

Is this the cutest knit set ever? I vote yes. This weekender knit pullover comes in an adorable light pink shade. Get the matching knit shorts for a cute loungewear moment.

$98
$65
Amazon

EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Babe Skirt

This tennis skirt comes in two different fun colors, like this disco pink. It's stretchy and moisture-wicking so you can work out in comfort and style. Get it in a turquoise shade, too!

$88
Amazon

EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Courtside Jogger

Pair these courtside joggers with the matching jacket for a look that will take you to the bleachers, coffee shop, early morning hike and more in style.

$128
Amazon

EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Eleven Legacy 7/8 Legging

These leggings will become a staple in your closet! They're stretchy, comfortable and pair well with hoodies, crewneck sweaters, sports bras and more.

$78
Amazon

EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Stay Glossy Tank

More pink, and we love to see it! Say hello to your new favorite workout tank that you'll want to wear outside of the gym. The ribbed material is stretchy and comfortable, with a flattering silhouette. 

$72
Amazon

EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Stay Glossy 7/8 Legging

You have to pair the pink workout tank with the matching pink leggings. Get the look for a cute, coordinated and Venus-inspired workout fit.

$92
Amazon

EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Race Day Tank

This race day tank would look sporty chic with the matching tennis skirt. It's lightweight and easy to move and work out in. Plus, this green shade is to die for.

$78
Amazon

EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Eleven Legacy 7/8 Legging

Can we hear a little commotion for these leggings? The shimmering finish of these light blue leggings will have you feeling so stylish during any workout, coffee run and wherever else your day takes you.

$78
Amazon

EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Deuce Rugby Long Sleeve

This rugby long sleeve shirt can be styled in so many different ways. Pair it with jeans, biker shorts, leggings and more for a sporty everyday vibe.

$118
Amazon

If you totally loved Venus' pink designs, check out this Kendra Scott and Barbie limited edition capsule collection.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!