Venus Williams' EleVen Launch With Amazon Has the Disco-Sporty Pieces Your Workout Was Missing

We spotlighted Venus Williams' collection with The Drop because we think you'll like her pieces. Venus has a partnership with Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If we're talking innovative, fashion-forward activewear that will have you looking and feeling good while breaking a sweat, look no further than Venus Williams' clothing line, EleVen. Lucky for you, you can shop the tennis pro's designs at Amazon for a limited time!
Whether you're an aspiring tennis pro like Venus or are looking for some pieces to add to your tenniscore collection, this limited edition spotlight is a can't-miss. Not only can you shop some of these pieces for a limited time, but you can also check out the EleVen brand store, which features even more cute activewear pieces.
"I am so excited to launch my brand in Amazon's online store, inspiring even more women to feel powerful and confident and look and feel good while achieving their goals," Venus shared about the launch.
Keep scrolling to shop Venus' activewear line. You won't be disappointed!
EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Iconic Sports Bra
This iconic sports bra has its moniker for a reason! The supportive and chic sports bra will take you to all your workouts in style. It comes in this cute light blue shade and a navy one, too.
EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Weekender Knit Pullover
Is this the cutest knit set ever? I vote yes. This weekender knit pullover comes in an adorable light pink shade. Get the matching knit shorts for a cute loungewear moment.
EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Babe Skirt
This tennis skirt comes in two different fun colors, like this disco pink. It's stretchy and moisture-wicking so you can work out in comfort and style. Get it in a turquoise shade, too!
EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Courtside Jogger
Pair these courtside joggers with the matching jacket for a look that will take you to the bleachers, coffee shop, early morning hike and more in style.
EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Eleven Legacy 7/8 Legging
These leggings will become a staple in your closet! They're stretchy, comfortable and pair well with hoodies, crewneck sweaters, sports bras and more.
EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Stay Glossy Tank
More pink, and we love to see it! Say hello to your new favorite workout tank that you'll want to wear outside of the gym. The ribbed material is stretchy and comfortable, with a flattering silhouette.
EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Stay Glossy 7/8 Legging
You have to pair the pink workout tank with the matching pink leggings. Get the look for a cute, coordinated and Venus-inspired workout fit.
EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Race Day Tank
This race day tank would look sporty chic with the matching tennis skirt. It's lightweight and easy to move and work out in. Plus, this green shade is to die for.
EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Eleven Legacy 7/8 Legging
Can we hear a little commotion for these leggings? The shimmering finish of these light blue leggings will have you feeling so stylish during any workout, coffee run and wherever else your day takes you.
EleVen by Venus Williams Women's Deuce Rugby Long Sleeve
This rugby long sleeve shirt can be styled in so many different ways. Pair it with jeans, biker shorts, leggings and more for a sporty everyday vibe.
