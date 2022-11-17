Get $176 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Products for Just $29 and More Major Discounts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Peter Thomas Roth has skincare products that you can rely on. From their next-level under-eye gels to their game-changing skincare masks, the brand has products that always come through. If you're shopping for gifts, there's a major sale right now. If you're not, but you just want to treat yourself, there are some can't-miss discounts you need to check out.
Use the promo code KITS50 to save 50% on Peter Thomas Roth value sets, which are already discounted. A discount on discount? That's an immediate "add to cart" situation. You can get a $176 Peter Thomas Roth mask bundle for just $29 when you use the promo code. That's not the only value set on sale though. Click here to check out the other can't-miss skincare deals.
Peter Thomas Roth 84% Off Deal
Peter Thomas Roth Mask To The Max! 4-Piece Mask Kit
Use the promo code KITS50 to get this set for $29. You get:
- Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask: This mud mask has been one of my favorites since high school. I have been buying it for years and I have gifted it to my dad as well. This is great mask for congested skin to draw out dirt and grime without drying out your face. Every time I use it, my skin looks more clear and it feels soft. It doesn't have a scent. It's not irritating. It really is a great go-to mask to keep in your bathroom cabinet.
- 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm: A super moisturizing mask that diminishes the appearance of fine lines and gives skin a radiant glow, according to the brand.
- Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer: This mask evens out your skin tone and reduces the appearance of fine lines, per Peter Thomas Roth.
- Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator: This is a super refreshing mask that I use when my skin is irritated or sunburned. It's extra refreshing if i put it in the fridge before using it.
If you're not sure about shopping yet, check out these reviews on the individual products in the set.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Reviews
A shopper said, "I bought his 24k gold mask and I love the results!!! The mask leaves my face silky and smooth. This is the best mask I have ever purchased. I highly recommended this mask it is worth your money."
A different customer declared, "My FAVORITE mask!!! Great for dry and sensitive skin. If you're looking for hydration and glowing skin ...this is the one for you!!"
Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask Reviews
A shopper said, "Another shopper shared, "I have re-purchased this item multiple times, and I just keep coming back for more! It leaves my skin looking brightened, my pores feeling cleansed, and it feels amazing on my face. I suffer from black heads, enlarged pores, and acne scars, but since I started using PTR Irish Moor Mud face mask 2-3x per week, I have seen dramatic improvements in all of these areas. I highly recommend this mask and have gotten several of my friends hooked on it as well!"
Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer Reviews
A longtime fan of the product shared, "One of my very favorite for exfoliating. I've purchased this for years in all sizes including travel. Great value! I use it once a week during the winter months and twice during the Summer. I feel it working within 1 min and while my skin is combination it is also sensitive. 3 mins is enough time for a great enzymatic exfoliator . Radiance without a shine. Perfect for both men and women."
Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator Reviews
A shopper said, "Using this mask after a day out in the sun is amazing and exactly what I needed this summer! It's also helped with healing hyperpigmentation scars, which I tried using aloe extract from an aloe vera leaf ( I don't recommend this because of high concentration levels.) This mask has the right concentration of aloe in it, as well as other amazing ingredients, and it shows!!! Tip: I definitely recommend refrigerating this mask for that cooling sensation."
