Get $176 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Products for Just $29 and More Major Discounts

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Reviews

A shopper said, "I bought his 24k gold mask and I love the results!!! The mask leaves my face silky and smooth. This is the best mask I have ever purchased. I highly recommended this mask it is worth your money."

A different customer declared, "My FAVORITE mask!!! Great for dry and sensitive skin. If you're looking for hydration and glowing skin ...this is the one for you!!"

Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask Reviews

A shopper said, "Another shopper shared, "I have re-purchased this item multiple times, and I just keep coming back for more! It leaves my skin looking brightened, my pores feeling cleansed, and it feels amazing on my face. I suffer from black heads, enlarged pores, and acne scars, but since I started using PTR Irish Moor Mud face mask 2-3x per week, I have seen dramatic improvements in all of these areas. I highly recommend this mask and have gotten several of my friends hooked on it as well!"

Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer Reviews

A longtime fan of the product shared, "One of my very favorite for exfoliating. I've purchased this for years in all sizes including travel. Great value! I use it once a week during the winter months and twice during the Summer. I feel it working within 1 min and while my skin is combination it is also sensitive. 3 mins is enough time for a great enzymatic exfoliator . Radiance without a shine. Perfect for both men and women."

Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator Reviews

A shopper said, "Using this mask after a day out in the sun is amazing and exactly what I needed this summer! It's also helped with healing hyperpigmentation scars, which I tried using aloe extract from an aloe vera leaf ( I don't recommend this because of high concentration levels.) This mask has the right concentration of aloe in it, as well as other amazing ingredients, and it shows!!! Tip: I definitely recommend refrigerating this mask for that cooling sensation."

