20 Games to Keep Everyone Entertained at Your Holiday Party

Make all your holiday party an unforgettable and laughter-filled event this year with these board games, card games, trivia and more!
Whether you love Cards Against Humanity or games that test your flexibility, we've rounded up 20 games that will bring everyone together throughout your holiday gatherings. For anyone who gets stressed during the holiday season, this is the perfect way to unwind and end the year on a lighthearted note.
Our favorite? An inflatable reindeer ring toss game to burn off those holiday calories. Scroll below to check out 20 games that will keep you entertained and laughing until you cry!
UNO Party Card Game
Who doesn't love UNO? It's a classic party game, and this edition for just $15 was made for bigger groups. Get your game face on!
Mind Crushers
From the creators of Cards Against Humanity, Mind Crushers features over 200 absurd conversation starters to get the whole family laughing!
Beat That! - The Bonkers Battle of Wacky Challenges [Family Party Game for Kids & Adults]
This is a great game to have on hand as a host. There are 240 hilarious challenges that are suitable for ages 9+. The $24 game has 160 challenge cards, 80 betting tokens, 10 cups, 5 balls, 4 dice, chopsticks, memo pad, tape measure, and a sand timer.
Watch Ya' Mouth Ultimate Edition
Watch Ya' Mouth is an easy yet hilarious game where 3-10 players wear a mouth guard and speak out phrases while teammates guess what they're saying. And you can choose from 4 unique card decks. It has 15,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Speed Charades Board Game
This game is a fun twist on an iconic family favorite. Teams will compete head-to-head in a race to act out words for their team members to guess. The adrenaline rush from racing and the exhilaration from winning a round will keep everyone involved and having fun. This game has 280 cards/1400 words and a scorepad. It has 1,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Heads Up! Party Game
Inspired by Ellen Degeneres' popular app, you can put on a headband and place game cards in with the words facing out and without looking at them while you try to guess what the term is based on teammate's clues.
Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens- A Dodgeball Card Game
This is the world's first dodgeball card game, which is just what you need for an upcoming gathering with family and friends. This game is great for two to six players ages seven and up. You only need fifteen minutes to play. It has 34,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Monopoly for Millennials Board Game
Collect experiences not cash to win! And you can also visit millennial-inspired places like your parent's basement and Vegan bistros.
Off Topic Adult Party Game- Fun Board and Card Game for Group Game Night
This fast-paced game will stimulate hilarious conversations. Draw a card for a set of topics, roll the die to get assigned a letter, flip the timer, and name as many answers that correspond with each topic and the letter you rolled.
This game comes with a 20-sided die, 16 game cards, 8 white boards, 10 dry erase markers and a 2-minute sand timer.
Cards Against Humanity Family Edition
Written in consultation with child development specialists, this card game is back but in a family-friendly edition!
Freedom of Speech, the Fun Kind - A Party Card Game
This game is pretty simple, but it can get intense depending on how competitive you are and who you invite to play. All you need to do is get your team to guess the word on the card without saying the word on the card. This comes with 400 cards and a timer.
Truth or Drink
Get your beverages ready, draw a card and ask the questions printed on it! Perfect for adult holiday parties.
This game has 9,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
It’s in The Bag! – Party Game Will Have You Laughing Hysterically, Like Charades on Steroids for Family and Adults
This game is a crowd pleaser for sure. Round one involves describing words for your team to guess. For round two, you have to describe the word using only one word. For round three, you need to act out the word for your teammates to guess.
Not Parent Approved: A Fun Card Game and Gift for Kids 8-12, Tweens, Teens, Families and Mischief Makers – The Original, Hilarious Family Party Game
Enjoy 455 cards designed to re-introduce a love for family game night and to reduce screen time! Not Parent Approved is like Cards Against Humanity but 100% family-friendly.
This bestselling game has 12,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Hygge Games... I Should Have Known That! Trivia Game
Does the Statue of Liberty hold a torch in the left hand or the right hand? Do you know how long Aurora was asleep in Sleeping Beauty? Maybe you should. This game asks trivia questions that you should have known, but probably don't, which is just such a fun time.
Inflatable Reindeer Antler Ring Toss Game
This game is a must for your holiday gatherings! Put on the inflatable reindeer headset and have your loved ones try to get rings on your antlers.
Kids Create Absurdity
Calling all bored kids and parents! A hybrid between Cards Against Humanity and Apples to Apples, this game will have the whole family laughing until they cry.
This game has 5,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Twister Ultimate Edition
Twister: A true classic! Test your flexibility and get tied up in knots with friends. This game always elicits laughter and potential soreness the next day.
Family Edition by We’re Not Really Strangers - Family Friendly Card Game With Conversation Starters For Teens and Adults
This game serves as a fun and easy way to spark deep conversations with your family during the holidays. You can also get the regular edition of the game on Amazon.
Hasbro Gaming: Jenga Classic Game
Jenga is a game that never gets old and it's appropriate for people of all ages. With 68,000+ five-star Amazon reviews, you really can't go wrong with Jenga. Ever.