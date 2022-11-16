Kylie Jenner's Bejeweled Headpiece and Sexy Corset Dress Is a Must-See Look

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Lips Built a Billion Dollar Empire

Kylie Jenner ruled the red carpet with her latest fashion moment.

The Kardashians star made a showstopping appearance at the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition on Nov. 15 with not one, but two supreme looks. For the red carpet at the Brooklyn Museum, Kylie sizzled in a daring black strapless gown from the late designer's autumn/winter 1995 couture collection.

The vintage creation featured Thierry's signature sculptural neckline with a corset bodice and a fishtail skirt embellished with sequins and feathers for added oomph. Kylie's accessories also packed a glamorous punch, as she styled the dress with feathered opera-length gloves and an architectural diamond-adorned headpiece that shielded her elegant updo.

Her bejeweled crown also coordinated perfectly with her diamond stud earrings and bold mauve lip color.

And in true Kylie fashion, her second look was just as noteworthy.

Later in the evening, she ditched the gown for a completely see-through black catsuit that featured a vine-like pattern and layered it with a white silk cape. Kylie even switched up her hairstyle, rocking victory rolls that were en vogue in the 1940s.