Kylie Jenner's Bejeweled Headpiece and Sexy Corset Dress Is a Must-See Look

Kylie Jenner pulled out all of the fashion stops to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Thierry Mugler at the opening night of an exhibition dedicated to his work.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 16, 2022 7:43 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerEventsE! Insider
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Lips Built a Billion Dollar Empire

Kylie Jenner ruled the red carpet with her latest fashion moment.

The Kardashians star made a showstopping appearance at the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition on Nov. 15 with not one, but two supreme looks. For the red carpet at the Brooklyn Museum, Kylie sizzled in a daring black strapless gown from the late designer's autumn/winter 1995 couture collection.

The vintage creation featured Thierry's signature sculptural neckline with a corset bodice and a fishtail skirt embellished with sequins and feathers for added oomph. Kylie's accessories also packed a glamorous punch, as she styled the dress with feathered opera-length gloves and an architectural diamond-adorned headpiece that shielded her elegant updo.

Her bejeweled crown also coordinated perfectly with her diamond stud earrings and bold mauve lip color.

And in true Kylie fashion, her second look was just as noteworthy.

Later in the evening, she ditched the gown for a completely see-through black catsuit that featured a vine-like pattern and layered it with a white silk cape. Kylie even switched up her hairstyle, rocking victory rolls that were en vogue in the 1940s.

photos
Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week Looks

"Wowow what a beautiful night," Kylie wrote in part on Instagram Nov. 15. "Such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history. thank you to the mugler team and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it's there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler."

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Billy Ray Cyrus Officially Confirms Engagement to Firerose

2

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Weighs in After Marriage Message

3

Step Inside Pregnant Hilary Swank and Husband's Colorado Home

Of course, Kylie wasn't the only star to step out in style to honor the French fashion legend. Take a look at all of the fabulous looks of the night below.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Lourdes Leon
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Tinashe

In Mugler.

Gotham/FilmMagic
Julia Fox
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
Aquaria
Gotham/FilmMagic
Laverne Cox
Gotham/FilmMagic
Amanda Lepore
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Kylie Jenner

In vintage Mugler.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Twiggy Moore
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Susanne Bartsch
Instagram
Kylie Jenner

In Mugler.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

In Mugler.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Billy Ray Cyrus Officially Confirms Engagement to Firerose

2

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Weighs in After Marriage Message

3

Step Inside Pregnant Hilary Swank and Husband's Colorado Home

4

Bachelorette's Erich Shares Reason Behind Gabby Breakup

5

New Princess Diaries Movie Is Happening and We Can’t Shut Up