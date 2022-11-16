Louis Tomlinson Shares Health Update After Breaking His Arm

Watch : Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Arm After NYC Concert

Louis Tomlinson has one thing to say about his broken arm.

After breaking his arm following his Nov. 12 show in New York City, the former One Direction member is giving fans an update on how he's doing—and thanking fans for their support.

"Hope everyone is doing alright, Louis wrote on Twitter on Nov. 16. "Surgery went well so hopefully slowly but surely I'm on the mend."

This singer also shared his excitement over how well his new album Faith in the Future is being received by fans in the U.K.

"I am absolutely mind blown we have a shot at number 1 in the UK," he continued. "Thank you for everything! Let's give this everything we've got!!"

"The show last night in New York was incredible," he wrote in a message posted to Instagram Nov. 12 alongside X-rays of his injury. "Unfortunately on the way back I've managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly."