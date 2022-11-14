"Gutted" Louis Tomlinson Sends Message to Fans After Breaking His Arm

Louis Tomlinson's night changed in the most unexpected way.
After performing at New York City's Irving Plaza on Nov. 11, the One Direction star suffered a major injury to his arm. As Louis—who is currently promoting his new album Faith in the Future—shared in a message to fans on Twitter and Instagram Nov. 12, "The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I've managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly."
Alongside his note, Louis posted images of his X-rays, showing the fracture in his arm.
As a result of his injury, a "gutted" Louis announced that he's rescheduling an in-store signing that was set for this week, noting, "New dates will be announced very soon." The 30-year-old singer concluded his message by apologizing to fans for the scheduling change.
The following day, Louis returned to Twitter to gush, "The support for Faith in the Future has been incredible!! Easing the pain of my broken arm haha!"
Just days before injuring his arm, Louis spoke out about his new music in an interview with The Telegraph. "I can imagine some of these songs being on albums by bands I would have listened to as a kid," he shared. "It took me a second to find my feet after One Direction, and realize I need to be brave enough to embrace what I love."
And although Louis and his fellow One Direction bandmates are finding success as solo artists, he can still somewhat envision a reunion in the distant future.
"When you look at it on paper, it's like, 'How the f--k's it all gonna fit back together?' We're all making very different music, doing our own thing, all busy all the time," he said. "So I don't see anything happening for at least another 10 years, but you never know. It looks pretty jumbled. But I think there is a world where it all kind of fits together."