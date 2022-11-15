Leslie Odom Jr. Teases His Future on Abbott Elementary

Watch : Leslie Odom Jr. Teases His Return to Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary hasn't seen the last of Draemond.

During the Nov. 2 episode of the ABC comedy, Leslie Odom Jr. guest-starred as Draemond, a former Abbott Elementary student who now runs the rival charter school. While Draemond promised Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) that he'd take down a damaging attack ad against Abbott, a final scene indicated that he has far bigger plans for his ex school.

Specifically, he told the documentary crew that he's planning on turning Abbott into a charter school. So, it's pretty clear that viewers will be seeing more of Draemond in coming episodes. But don't just take our word for it.

Leslie confirmed to E! News at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere Nov. 14 that he's set for more season two episodes. "I'm coming back," he said. "I'm coming back as much as [creator] Quinta Brunson will have me."

He called filming the comedy series a "dream experience," adding, "I have so much fun watching the show. I love what Quinta is saying with these characters and this world."