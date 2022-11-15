Anya Taylor-Joy Is Serving Holiday Glam With All-Red Look

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Heartwarming Memory With Nicholas Hoult

Anya Taylor-Joy is sleighing it in the fashion department.

Before making her appearance on Good Morning America, on Nov. 14 Anya dazzled on the streets of New York City in a head-to-toe red ensemble that screamed holiday glam.

She wowed in a spaghetti strap baby doll dress by Magda Butrym that featured delicately embroidered floral appliqués of daisies and roses. The design also consisted of a plunging neckline that was shaped like a brassiere.

Braving the 40-degree temps, Anya accessorized the fiery look with a shiny patent leather trench coat with a back slit, satin pointed-toe pumps and sheer tights. And since all eyes were on the red-hot style moment, she kept her makeup to a minimum and opted for straightened hair that was parted in the center.

This isn't the first time the 26-year-old has turned heads in a bold monochrome outfit.