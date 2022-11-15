Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Watch : DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Time to pick out a pair of baby dancing shoes!

On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister.

The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months.

"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," Witney told Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. "I'm so blessed. This just felt like a really, really good time to share it. I can finally share it, which is great!"

Witney was immediately embraced by her partner Wayne Brady and fellow Dancing With the Stars pros including Emma Slater and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

In Jan. 2021, Witney shared that she had given birth to Leo—but revealed the delivery didn't exactly go as planned.

"After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section...we are all healthy and well," she shared on Instagram. "We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!"