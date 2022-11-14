Why Jenna Dewan Isn't Ruling Out a Courthouse Wedding With Steve Kazee

Could wedding bells be on the not-too-distant horizon for Jenna Dewan?
All signs are pointing to yes, as the Step Up actress exclusively revealed to E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes that she and Steve Kazee are hoping to get married in 2023.
"I think that is our plan," Jenna said at the Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12. "We are really instinctual people, so we just go with the flow."
While she didn't dive into the details on what they envision for their big day, she teased that they aren't ruling out a low-key ceremony. As the Superman & Louis star put it, "We might just hop up and go to the courthouse one day with two people and be done with it."
Whether the couple decides to tie the knot at the courthouse or create more grandiose plans, one thing is certain: Jenna's kids—Everly, 9, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum, and Callum, 2, who she welcomed with Steve—will have special roles at the wedding.
"As long as Evy's the flower girl, we'll be good," Jenna shared. "That's her only request. And a ring bearer, Callum."
Jenna's wedding update comes two years after she and Steve announced their engagement.
"A lifetime to love and grow with you," she shared on Instagram in February 2020, alongside a photo that showcased her diamond ring. "You have my heart."
Steve added his own heartfelt message on social media, writing, "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."
From the looks of Jenna's latest red carpet wardrobe at the Baby2Baby event in Los Angeles, it's clear that she's in a bridal mood. For the star-studded fundraiser, she stunned in a white Monique Lhuillier gown that featured sparkly beading all over, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
According to Jenna, her effortlessly elegant ensemble also paid homage to the charity, which helps families and children in need.
"I took the theme seriously," she said, noting she was honored that night. "I am a Baby2Baby angel...It's obviously an incredible charity. However, I see firsthand how they walk their talk. Down to the formula shortage, to diapers, to disasters, they are on the front lines."