Look Back at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Road to Parenthood as Daughter Willa Turns 1

In honor of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' daughter Willa celebrating her first birthday on July 22, we're taking a look back at the couple's sweetest moments.

Somehow, it's already been a year since Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became parents, and we're still suckers for this loving family. 

The married couple's daughter, Willa, celebrates her first birthday on Thursday, July 22. The two stars, who don't typically reveal much about their private lives, tied the knot in May 2019 during a surprise Las Vegas wedding. 

The 31-year-old Jonas Brothers musician and 25-year-old Game of Thrones alum have yet to publicly share images of Willa, but they have occasionally offered small details about the little one's life. During a May 2021 interview with CBS This Morning, Joe referred to Willa as "gorgeous" and said about becoming a dad, "It's been amazing." 

Later in May, Sophie proved just how protective the parents are by posting footage to social media in which she excoriated the paparazzi after photos of herself with Willa popped up online. "She is my daughter," the Dark Phoenix actress said in part. "She did not ask for this life, to be photographed." 

photos
Jonas Brothers Through the Years

As Willa and her parents enjoy the special day, keep scrolling to revisit the memorable moments and relationship milestones that led Joe and Sophie here.

Courtesy of Anne Charlotte
Look of Love

Romance rumors swirled as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016.

INSTARimages.com
Welcome to Miami

The duo held hands in Miami back in December 2016.

AKM-GSI
Catch Up

The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.

AKM-GSI
Choice Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.

BKNY / AKM-GSI
Arm-in-Arm

The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
March On

The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
New Kids on the Block

The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."

Instagram
I Heart NY

The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jean Genies

Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.

J. Webber / Splash News
Work It Out

Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.

Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID
Weekend Warriors

The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.

James Devaney/GC Images
Puppy Love

The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images
PDA Alert!

The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
Double Date

At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Halloween is Here

For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Lavish Looks

The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.

JD Images/Shutterstock
Melts the Heart

She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
Sucker For You

The actress—along with Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rulers of Winterfell

The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.

Instagram
Queen of the North

The Game of Thrones actress cheekily reunites with Jack Gleeson, her tyrannical lover from the show, with her real life beau inside the show's premiere party.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
They Do!

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Power Couple

After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Fashion Statements

The pair served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Chasing Happiness

The couple brings the glitz and the glam to the Jonas BrothersChasing Happiness documentary premiere.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Strike a Pose

The two lovebirds attend the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"

Gotham/GC Images
Dog Days

The newlyweds go for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.

Instagram
We'll Always Have Paris

The two smooch in front of the Eiffel tower just shy of a week before they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in France.

Instagram
Cuddle Buddies

Jonas shared this sweet snap on Instagram with the caption, "Nap game strong."

Neil Warner/MEGA
Instagram Husband

The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.

KCS Presse / MEGA
L'Amour

The two are spotted in France days before their second wedding.

photos
View More Photos From Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

