Get ready for your daily dose of entertainment news.

E! News is back with brand new episodes and brand new hosts at a brand new time on Nov. 14 to keep viewers up to date on the latest celebrity, TV, movie, music and entertainment news.

Tracie Wilson—Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News—said of the show's return on Oct. 20, "E! News has a long history of entertainment news excellence, and we are excited to bring the show back and continue its legacy,"

She also praised executive producers John Redmann and John Pascarella, as well as new co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, saying, "This is the perfect team to bring a fresh take to this franchise."

Ahead of the show's premiere, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the new E! News, including its anchors, lineup of segments and more of what fans can expect to see on the late-night show.