Get ready for your daily dose of entertainment news.
E! News is back with brand new episodes and brand new hosts at a brand new time on Nov. 14 to keep viewers up to date on the latest celebrity, TV, movie, music and entertainment news.
Tracie Wilson—Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News—said of the show's return on Oct. 20, "E! News has a long history of entertainment news excellence, and we are excited to bring the show back and continue its legacy,"
She also praised executive producers John Redmann and John Pascarella, as well as new co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, saying, "This is the perfect team to bring a fresh take to this franchise."
Ahead of the show's premiere, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the new E! News, including its anchors, lineup of segments and more of what fans can expect to see on the late-night show.
Scroll below to find out all that and more.
When Does E! News Premiere?
E! News returns Monday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 p.m. on E!. New episodes will premiere Mondays through Thursdays every week.
Who Are the Hosts?
E! News' Justin Sylvester and former The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton are teaming up as co-hosts for the revamped series.
Who Is the Chief Correspondent?
Joining Justin and Adrienne as E! News' Chief Correspondent is Keltie Knight, co-host of the popular LADYGANG podcast and former star of the E! series LADYGANG.
Who Else Is on the Show?
Assignment reporters Courtney Lopez, Carolina Bermudez and E! News' Francesca Amiker will also appear on the series to help cover Hollywood's biggest events and red carpets.
What Does E! News Cover?
E! News will keep viewers up to date with the latest pop culture news, from exclusive interviews at film premieres and award shows to celebrity fashion launches to the day's most talked-about entertainment stories.
What Segments Will Be Featured?
Justin and Adrienne will kick off every show by breaking down the biggest celebrity stories of the day during the "E! News Hot Ten," followed by tons of other fun and exciting segments.
The E! News team will chat with Hollywood's biggest stars for "E!xclusive" interviews, discuss celebrity dating rumors during "Confirmed or Denied" and recap the best TV moments of the week during segments like "E! Reality Rewind" or "Talk Show…And Tell."
The hosts will share their thoughts on the latest fashion trends and celebrity looks on the segment "Fashion Swipe," dive into romance rumors during "Celebrity Love Meter," chat with Royal Family experts for "E! News Royals" and revisit past interviews during the segment "The E! Vault."