Dakota Johnson's Dancing at Chris Martin's Coldplay Concert Sparks Joy

Dakota Johnson was the cutest Coldplay fan at one of her boyfriend Chris Martin's concerts. Watch a video of her dancing like nobody's watching.

Things just got fifty shades cuter at a Coldplay concert this week.

At the rock band's Nov. 8 show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, frontman Chris Martin's girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, was spotted dancing like nobody's watching.

This isn't the first time the Fifty Shades of Grey star—who told Vanity Fair in June that she tours with Coldplay when not working—has let loose while supporting her longtime love. During a 2021 concert in London, Chris made a rare onstage proclamation of love for Dakota. He told the crowd, "This is about my universe, and she's here."

Chris has also supported Dakota, visiting her in Massachusetts this past July as she filmed the superhero movie Madame Web.

Coldplay's concert in Buenos Aires marked the 10th and final 2022 concert the band played in the city, which followed a tour hiatus spurred by Chris' recent illness. In October, the band postponed several shows in Brazil until early 2023 after the singer suffered a "serious lung infection" and was "put under strict doctor's orders to rest" for three weeks, according to the group's website.

Chris and Dakota have been dating for about five years and live together in Malibu, Calif.

"We've been together for quite a while," Dakota told Elle UK in 2021. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

Look back at Dakota and Chris' romance in pictures:

BACKGRID
November 2017

Let the romance rumors begin! After Dakota Johnson was spotted at a Coldplay concert, fans started to speculate that the actress could be dating Chris Martin. While the pair didn't confirm anything for months, a few additional sightings suggested these two were more than just friends. 

BACKGRID
January 2018

It's all in the body language. While attending the launch of Stella McCartney's Women's Autumn 2018 and Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections at SIR Studios, the pair was spotted holding hands giving fans further confirmation they were dating. 

RMBI / BACKGRID
September 2018

First comes love, then comes ma–tching tattoos? The Fifty Shades actress and the Coldplay singer appeared to show off matching infinity tattoos

TJ / BACKGRID
September 2018

In an interview with Tatler, Dakota confirmed she was dating Chris with a simple message. "I'm not going to talk about it," she told the publication. "But I am very happy."

JosiahW / BACKGRID
November 2019

After Chris supported Dakota at her star-studded 30th birthday party in October, the actress returned the favor when it was time for her boyfriend to perform on Saturday Night Live. The pair celebrated the special show by attending the official after-party together. 

Getty Images
February 2020

The 50 Shades of Grey alum donned her director's hat for Coldplay's "Cry, Cry, Cry" music video. The video's story is all about a couple working through life's obstacles side-by-side and holding each other when they cry. Swoon! 

NGRE / BACKGRID
March 2021

A source confirmed to E! News that the High Note actress and Coldplay frontman nestled into a modern Cape Cod-styled home in Malibu, Calif. for a price tag of $12.5 million.

BACKGRID
July 2021

During summer break, the couple jetted off to Palma De Mallorca, Spain, where they enjoyed a boat ride and some sightseeing in the city.

MEGA
October 2021

Before beginning to play Coldplay's latest single, "My Universe," which is a collaboration with the group BTS, Chris pointed to Dakota in the balcony and delivered a special message. "This is about my universe, and she's here," he told the crowd

Backgrid
December 2021

For New Year's Eve, the couple took Chris' son Moses and daughter Apple on a trip to Mexico, where they enjoyed the warm waters.

