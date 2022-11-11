Dakota Johnson's Dancing at Chris Martin's Coldplay Concert Sparks Joy

Watch : Why Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Protect Their Romance

Things just got fifty shades cuter at a Coldplay concert this week.

At the rock band's Nov. 8 show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, frontman Chris Martin's girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, was spotted dancing like nobody's watching.

This isn't the first time the Fifty Shades of Grey star—who told Vanity Fair in June that she tours with Coldplay when not working—has let loose while supporting her longtime love. During a 2021 concert in London, Chris made a rare onstage proclamation of love for Dakota. He told the crowd, "This is about my universe, and she's here."

Chris has also supported Dakota, visiting her in Massachusetts this past July as she filmed the superhero movie Madame Web.

Coldplay's concert in Buenos Aires marked the 10th and final 2022 concert the band played in the city, which followed a tour hiatus spurred by Chris' recent illness. In October, the band postponed several shows in Brazil until early 2023 after the singer suffered a "serious lung infection" and was "put under strict doctor's orders to rest" for three weeks, according to the group's website.