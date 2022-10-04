Coldplay Postpones Shows as Chris Martin Battles "Serious Lung Infection"

Watch : Why Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Protect Their Romance

Chris Martin is putting his health first.

On doctor's orders, the Coldplay singer will spend the next three weeks resting as he battles a lung infection, the band shared on Oct. 4.

"With deep regret, we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," a statement posted to Coldplay's social media accounts began. "We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days."

"To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health," the band continued. "Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. These will happen in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will also honor all requests for ticket refunds-which will be available at the point of sale."