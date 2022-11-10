See North West Adorably Wrap Presents for Cousin Dream Kardashian’s 6th Birthday

Watch : Dream Kardashian Shows Off Influencer Baker Skills on Instagram

North West is a champ when it comes to the art of gift-giving.



In the latest video posted to her and mom Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the 9-year-old shared that her cousin Dream Kardashian was celebrating turning 6 on Nov. 10—and she's going all out for the occasion.



"Okay, so it's Dream's birthday tomorrow," she said in the Nov. 9 clip, highlighting all the treats she has in store for her cousin, whose parents are Blac Chyna and ex Rob Kardashian. "So, we're going to package all these things for her gift, it's gonna look so good and cute. And we're getting these candies, these stickers, and writing my name."



As for what those little presents (all combined to make one lavish basket include)? Well, everything you can think of, including an array of snacks, toys, accessories and sneakers. And it's clear that North was more than proud of the final product.