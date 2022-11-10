Elle King Shares How Motherhood "Softened" Her One Year After Welcoming Baby Boy

Elle King is a little bit country, and a little bit of a rockin' mama.
Nearly 14 months after welcoming a baby boy named Lucky Levi Tooker, the "Try Jesus" singer is loving every moment in this chapter of her life as a parent.
"It has softened me," Elle shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "Now I just want to go home and eat with the baby. Let's watch a movie. I just showed him the original version of Robin Hood and he loves it. It was one of my favorite movies as a kid so it's beautiful. I love being a mom."
She's also thrilled to see her son taking an interest in music at such a young age.
"He's definitely a drummer so he's starting little baby music classes," Elle revealed. "It's really an incredible time of this chapter of life. I'm just full of love and gratitude."
"My baby is so stinking cute," she added. "I love him. He's 1 and I got another year until I can say another number."
That's not to say the country singer is putting her own music to the side. On Jan. 27, Elle will release a full-length country album called Come Get Your Wife. The body of work is something the singer is more than proud of.
"Everything that has brought me here and led me to country music has helped me become a better country artist," she said. "I have found my home, but I'm always trying to find new influences."
While attending the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, Elle teamed up with the Black Keyes for a special performance in honor of Jerry Lee Lewis.
And just hours before taking the stage at the Bridgestone Arena, Elle showed off her signature red carpet style by wearing an Alex Perry dress styled by Twila Trahan.
As Elle joked on Instagram after posing for photos, "Carpet goes great when ya ain't hammered #CMAawards."
Before she hits the road for the A-Freakin-Men tour with Red Clay Strays in 2023, Elle is looking forward to making new holiday traditions with her son and fiancé Dan Tooker. After all, even the coolest kids grow up so fast.