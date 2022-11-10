Elle King Shares How Motherhood "Softened" Her One Year After Welcoming Baby Boy

Watch : Elle King Gushes Over Her "Cute" Baby Boy at 2022 CMA Awards

Elle King is a little bit country, and a little bit of a rockin' mama.

Nearly 14 months after welcoming a baby boy named Lucky Levi Tooker, the "Try Jesus" singer is loving every moment in this chapter of her life as a parent.

"It has softened me," Elle shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "Now I just want to go home and eat with the baby. Let's watch a movie. I just showed him the original version of Robin Hood and he loves it. It was one of my favorite movies as a kid so it's beautiful. I love being a mom."

She's also thrilled to see her son taking an interest in music at such a young age.

"He's definitely a drummer so he's starting little baby music classes," Elle revealed. "It's really an incredible time of this chapter of life. I'm just full of love and gratitude."

"My baby is so stinking cute," she added. "I love him. He's 1 and I got another year until I can say another number."