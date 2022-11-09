Anya Taylor-Joy Steals the Show With Electrifying Blue Latex Look at The Menu Premiere

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy's "101 Dalmatians"-Inspired Outfit

If you've been craving a fabulous style moment, Anya Taylor-Joy's latest look will most certainly satisfy your appetite.

The Menu star served a total fashion feast while attending the London premiere of the horror-comedy on Nov. 9. Anya made a drool-worthy appearance on the red carpet, wearing an electrifying blue latex dress from Alexander McQueen.

The strapless design, which recently debuted on the spring/summer 2023 runway, featured a corseted bodice and a ruffled asymmetrical bottom half. The actress' accessories were just as noteworthy, as she styled the daring look with opera-length gloves in the same vibrant blue hue and a pair of black lacquered pumps.

And in true Anya fashion, she kept her beauty look effortless by opting for loose waves with a deep side part and soft glam makeup.

Of course, that wasn't the star's only head-turning moment. Ahead of The Menu premiere, Anya slipped into a vintage getup from Alaïa's spring 1991 collection, wearing the brand's iconic black-and-white houndstooth minidress with a coordinating jacket.