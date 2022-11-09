Tom Brady Calls His and Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Vivian His No. 1 Cheerleader

Tom Brady's sweet comment about daughter Vivian is a total touchdown.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently revealed how the 9-year-old reacted to him becoming the first player in the NFL to throw more than 100,000 career passing yards (including regular and postseason results).
"She was very excited," he said on the Nov. 7 episode of the SiriusXM Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "That little girl was very excited for her dad. So, she is my no. 1 cheerleader, and I wouldn't have it any other way."
Even during difficult game day moments, Vivian is there for her dad. For instance, Tom admitted he can get frustrated when a young player makes a mistake and said Vivian will point out his less than positive facial expressions.
"That's where I need to temper my frustration and my emotion and try to have the empathy that I was a young player once too who didn't have a lot of answers and didn't know quite what to do," he said. "So, I wish I could apply that more often—as you guys see my face on game day. My daughter always says, 'Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.' And I'm tryin, but I wish I would have more awareness of what this scowl looks like. But I'm doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind out there."
Tom's comments about his daughter's support comes just two weeks after finalizing his divorce with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares Vivian and Benjamin, 12. Tom is dad to son Jack, 15, who he welcomed with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
The seven-time Super Bowl Champ, 45, and supermodel, 42, filed for and finalized their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage, with them noting they came to this decision "amicably" and are grateful for their time together. A source told E! News Tom and Gisele agreed on joint custody in their divorce settlement.
While they're no longer a couple, the athlete said they will be a team when it comes to co-parenting. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be at the center of our world in every way," Tom wrote in an Instagram statement. "We will continue to work together as parents to ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
Gisele echoed this sentiment in her own message. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."