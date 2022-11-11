Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage

Watch : Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera

Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party.

When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.

"My producers kept calling me telling me, ‘You have to come. You have to be here,'" Kim shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "Finally, I put a wig and dress on. I left, and when I got there, Kroy was the first person to come out."

It wasn't now-husband Kroy Biermann's NFL credentials that caught her eye. Instead, it was one of his assets.

"I've never seen an ass that big in my life," she said. "I was pretty speechless, but then I got up and chased after his ass, which I would never do." And when she caught him, she shared her unfiltered thoughts: "‘I've never seen an ass like that in my life.' Who f--king says that to somebody when they first meet them?"