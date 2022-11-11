Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage

Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party.
When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
"My producers kept calling me telling me, ‘You have to come. You have to be here,'" Kim shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "Finally, I put a wig and dress on. I left, and when I got there, Kroy was the first person to come out."
It wasn't now-husband Kroy Biermann's NFL credentials that caught her eye. Instead, it was one of his assets.
"I've never seen an ass that big in my life," she said. "I was pretty speechless, but then I got up and chased after his ass, which I would never do." And when she caught him, she shared her unfiltered thoughts: "‘I've never seen an ass like that in my life.' Who f--king says that to somebody when they first meet them?"
Fortunately, the opening live proved to be a winning strategy. Their love carried them into the end zone, so to speak, leading to a 2011 televised wedding spinoff called Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding. And on Nov. 11, the couple will mark 11 steamy AF years of marriage.
"If you're asking for a secret, lots of sex," Kim joked to E! "I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication. Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."
Before you question if reality TV has helped or hurt this couple, Kroy, 37, said it hasn't had much of an impact at all.
"Whether you're married on camera or a regular person married, I don't think there's any difference," he shared. "And I think when things get tough, people don't want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner. They'd rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family."
"They were 8 and 13 when Kroy came into their life and it's a pretty spectacular connection that they have," Kim shared. "They call him Dad and that's all they know. He's the only father figure that they've had in their life. He's all they know."
With six kids hanging around the house, Kim and Kroy admit date nights can be more than difficult. While the pair enjoys gambling in Las Vegas, a quiet night in Atlanta can often feel like hitting the jackpot.
"I think just quality conversation time is key," Kroy said. "We're not into the bar scene or the club scene so we value our intimate time where we can just have conversation and connect and catch up. Whether it's over dinner with a bottle of wine or just in our bed when the kids are finally in bed, you just cherish those moments where you can have some peace and quiet with your partner."
Although the couple is keeping their anniversary plans private for now, Kim is not afraid to share her advice for fans hoping to find their happily ever after. For starters, she urges women to work on themselves and find inner confidence. What comes next could be beyond your wildest hopes and dreams.
"I think never settling," Kim said. "I also think that if somebody would have told me on a piece of paper, ‘We have this guy. He's from Montana. He drives a gold Honda Accord and a truck. No kids, never been married, in the NFL, red hair,' I would have said, ‘Hell no.' But it can happen at any moment. It's when you're not looking."