Why Brielle Biermann Is Telling Haters to "Go F--k Yourselves" During Latest Vacation

Brielle Biermann is not here for anyone else's take on her looks.
The Don't Be Tardy star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to clap back at anyone who had something to say about her appearance. She made an example out of one person sliding into her DMs to make fun of her looks, and said, "ALL my friends (except dani) have fake nails, fake hair, fake etc. who cares it's our lives it doesn't effect you AT ALL!"
She continued, "But kindly...go f-ck yourselves (haters) bc I haven't even touched my face besides a lil Botox for TMJ & lip fillers... WHICH ARE ALL GONE NOW."
Brielle wondered, "When is the stigma of putting people down for bettering themselves gonna end? If you could.. would you not?"
Despite the rude message she receives, Brielle still has supporters out there. "Thank you for the kind comments I've read all my dms love you guys," she concluded her post, before showing that she was at Universal Orlando Resort.
The 24-year-old, who became widely known for her reality television career on Bravo with mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann, recently opened up about the death of her friend Ethan McCallister, who lost his life due to a hit-and-run on Saturday, April 3.
Brielle shared an Instagram post on April 14 mourning the loss of her close pal.
"I am so thankful for my family and friends," she stated. "Thank you all for the kind messages...I've read them all. while losing Ethan has been the hardest thing I've ever gone thru, i am finding comfort knowing how much love and support i have."
Another person always in Brielle's corner is her stepdad Kroy Biermann. In a recent Instagram post, the young influencer expressed gratitude to the former NFL player for his unconditional love.
"Really blessed with the best dad in the world. it takes a real man to show up and show out the way he did for me & Ariana," she wrote. "(he's obviously a wonderful father to the littles and an INCREDIBLE husband to my mom also!) i lovee youuuu dad! THANK YOU ALWAYS."