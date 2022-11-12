All of These Bachelor Nation Relationships Happened Off the Show

With Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo's burgeoning romance making headlines, we're looking back on all of the past Bachelor Nation relationships that happened off-camera.

By Tierney Bricker Nov 12, 2022 11:00 AMTags
TVReality TVThe BachelorThe BacheloretteCelebritiesFeaturesBachelor in ParadiseEntertainmentBachelor Nation
Watch: Inside Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann's SECRET Romance

Spoiler alert!

While Bachelor Nation is currently watching Victoria Fuller date Johnny DePhillipo on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise, it turns out the more interesting drama is going down off the beach. On Nov. 6, former Bachelor Nick Viall unveiled the "soft launch" of Victoria's new romance with Greg Grippo, who was a finalist on Katie Thurston's season. In the TikTok video, Victoria and Greg were kissing and holding hands.

Naturally, fans are curious what this means for the end of Victoria's time on the ABC reality series, with a Bachelor source telling E! News that her relationship with Greg started once she left BIP.

"They were in the same social settings and totally hit it off," the insider explained. "They are really cute around each other and you can tell they really like one another."

The source noted that things between the new couple are "getting very serious" and that "they have talked about moving in together soon and what that would look like for them."

photos
The Bachelor Season 27: Meet the Potential Cast

While their hookup may come as a surprise to some, Victoria and Greg aren't the first Bachelor Nation alums to find love IRL. They are following the same journey as soon-to-be-wed Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick and Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan and other couples who pursued relationships once cameras stopped rolling.

So, as we prepare for what could arguably be Bachelor in Paradise's most dramatic finale ever, let's look back on all of the pairs who found romance without handing out a single rose.

TikTok
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo

Soft launch, hard spoiler!

While her season of Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing, it seems Victoria's relationship with Johnny DePhillipo doesn't last once the duo leaves Mexico.

Former Bachelor Nick Viall posted a TikTok video posted on Nov. 6 showing Victoria, who previously appeared on Peter Weber's season, with her arms wrapped around Katie Thurston's former suitor. Nick also seemingly hinted at the duo's chemistry by writing in the comments section, "Soft launch."

Instagram
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

If at first you don't succeed, try again. And then again.

After months of speculation, the former Bachelor and Kelley rekindled their romance, confirming via social media that they have reconciled two years after their messy 2020 breakup.

"Peter and Kelley reunited a few months ago and the relationship progressed slowly over the summer," a source told E! News in September. "They are committed to each other and are back together."

The pair initially began dating in April 2020, months after he dumped her during his season, proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss and then broke up with her to pursue a romance with runner-up Madison Prewett.

But in the months after Peter and Kelley split that December, the situation appeared less than amicable with the exes appearing on separate podcasts to air out their grievances.

Instagram
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Following her 2018 split from fiancé and final rose recipient Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn wasn't looking for love when Becca Kufrin's suitor appeared as a guest on her Off the Vine podcast.

"We were friends," Jason told Today's Hoda Kotb in 2019. "A little banter here and there, and then friendship turned into a relationship."

The pair got engaged in May 2021, though Kaitlyn recently told E! News they have yet to set a wedding date. But the Dancing With the Stars champ did tease the  feel they want for their celebration.

"The wedding vibe we are going for is over-the-top fancy, but at the same time, we want Buffalo chicken wings," Kaitlyn said, with the app serving as a nod to Jason's hometown of Buffalo, New York. "There will be some rustic touches, so I think we will have a mix of different personalized touches."

Instagram
Katie Thurston and John Hershey

What a comeback.

While she initially sent John home on night one of her 2021 season, Katie surprised fans when she revealed they were dating—just one month after announcing the end of her engagement to Blake Moynes.

"Katie and John were mutually in the friend zone for months," a source told E! News at the time. "It's been wild but exciting for those closest to them to witness."

The pair broke up in June 2022, with John saying on his Instagram Story, "The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make." Katie later revealed John "dumped" her and that they had broken up several times before splitting for good.

"Technically, we actually broke up twice," she shared on the Off the Vine podcast. "The first time no one knew about. I mean, obviously, our very close friends did. And maybe like a week or two, we kind of worked through it and decided to get back together, so I thought we were golden."

She continued, "I think it was just unavoidable. We just got on a conversation and at one point, I just said to him, 'I know more reasons why you don't like me than why you love me.' And that's a really s---ty feeling, you know?"

Clare Crawley and Blake Monar

After her split from fiancé Dale Moss, the former Bachelorette made headlines when she shared Instagram videos of herself looking awfully cozy with the grooming specialist she initially rejected in the second week of her season. 

"Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!" she captioned the January 2022 post recapping her time visiting Blake. "Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed."

But their time together proved to be shortlived, with Clare publicly introducing Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins as her boyfriend in September 2022. The pair announcedtheir engagement the following month.

"With Ryan, love is just easy," Clare told E! News. "He really does add to my happiness and he fills up my bucket on my days where I am not happy and I don't feel loved. Just to have him in my life has just been the biggest blessing."

Instagram
Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski

The Bachelor in Paradise alums made their relationship Instagram official in March 2022, with Anna sharing a photo of the couple kissing with the caption, "Hard launch."

Anna and Chris both had their own rocky roads to romance on Bachelor franchise shows. Anna was at the center of controversy on Matt James' season of The Bachelor when she alleged Brittany Galvin was an escort and later appeared on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise.

Chris, meanwhile, was on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette in 2012, later appearing on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise season six, during which he proposed to Katie Morton. The pair called it quits several months later.

Tom Briglia/FilmMagic
Kasey Kahl and Vienna Girardi

Vienna, who infamously got into it on-camera with former fiancé Jake Pavelka after their nasty split in 2010, went on to have a tumultuous relationship with Kasey after their 2011 appearance on Bachelor Pad 2. The reality show villains split after a few months. "Yes vienna and I have split. It's been 5 weeks now," Kasey tweeted at the time. "I can't fake it anymore. I will always love, be there for her, and wish her the best."

WireImage
Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders

Though he proposed to DeAnna Pappas on The Bachelorette, Jesse ended up finding his happily ever after with Ann, who appeared on Jason Mesnick's season. Since swapping vows in 2010, the couple has welcomed two children. 

ABC
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Courtney Robertson

The villainess (and winner) of Ben Flajnick's season went on to spill the details of her alleged pre-Bachelor hookup with Emily Maynard's runner-up in her tell-all book. We're sure you're shocked by this. 

ABC
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Selma Alameri

Third time's a charm? Arie attempted another Bachelor romance with Selma, who competed on Sean Lowe's season. Alas, this relationship fizzled pretty quickly, too.

The race car driver eventually found his happily ever after following a few pit stops. His 2018 Bachelor finale saw him break off an engagement with final rose recipient Becca Kufrin in a heated, taped interaction, then propose to runner-up Lauren Luyendyk (nee Burnham) live on stage. The couple wed the following year and now share daughter Alessi, 3, and 1-year-old twins Senna and Lux.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Kiptyn Locke and Tenley Molzahn

Finalists on their respective seasons, the duo met on Bachelor Pad in 2010. Though they worked though one brief breakup, they split for good in 2014.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Chris Lambton and Peyton Wright

The fan favorite runner-up on Ali Fedotowsky's season—who was in talks to be the Bachelor—found true love with Peyton, who competed for Andy Baldwin's heart. The duo got married in May 2012 and host HGTV's Going Yard together. TV seems to work for this couple!

Twitter
Ty Brown and Elizabeth Kitt

After dodging a thorn when Jake Pavelka sent her home sans rose, Elizabeth found love with one of Ali Fedotowky's former suitor. The duo said "I do" in March 2014.

Craig Sjodin/ABC
Tony Pieper and Blakeley Shea

Though Tony surprised Blakeley and viewers with a super romantic proposal during the Bachelor Pad 3 reunion, this couple called it quits soon after. 

Twitter
Blake Julian and Holly Durst

The show-crossed lovers fell for each other when they met on Bachelor Pad 2 …where her then-fiancé Michael Stagliano was also competing. Awkward! Alas, it all worked out as Blake and Holly got married in 2012, while Michael went on to win Bachelor Pad 2 and marry non-Bachelor Nation member Emily Tuchscherer.

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage
John Presser and Tara Durr

Don't remember either of these contestants? Same here, probably because they were eliminated on the first night of their respective seasons. But, still, good for them for finding each other. Married in 2010, they welcomed a son, Warner, in 2012.

Trending Stories

1

Dakota Johnson's Dancing at Chris Martin's Coldplay Concert Sparks Joy

2

The Crown Season 5: Fact Checking the Most Dramatic Moments

3

See the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Purr-fectly Coordinate Their Outfits

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Watch the latest episode of E!'s While You Were Streaming Friday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. PT on Twitter @enews.

Trending Stories

1

Dakota Johnson's Dancing at Chris Martin's Coldplay Concert Sparks Joy

2

The Crown Season 5: Fact Checking the Most Dramatic Moments

3

See the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Purr-fectly Coordinate Their Outfits

4

Unpacking Casey Anthony's Acquittal in the Death of Daughter Caylee

5

Emma Thompson Felt "Half Alive" After Discovering Ex-Husband's Affairs