All of These Bachelor Nation Relationships Happened Off the Show

Watch : Inside Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann's SECRET Romance

Spoiler alert!

While Bachelor Nation is currently watching Victoria Fuller date Johnny DePhillipo on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise, it turns out the more interesting drama is going down off the beach. On Nov. 6, former Bachelor Nick Viall unveiled the "soft launch" of Victoria's new romance with Greg Grippo, who was a finalist on Katie Thurston's season. In the TikTok video, Victoria and Greg were kissing and holding hands.

Naturally, fans are curious what this means for the end of Victoria's time on the ABC reality series, with a Bachelor source telling E! News that her relationship with Greg started once she left BIP.

"They were in the same social settings and totally hit it off," the insider explained. "They are really cute around each other and you can tell they really like one another."

The source noted that things between the new couple are "getting very serious" and that "they have talked about moving in together soon and what that would look like for them."