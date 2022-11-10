2022 People's Choice Awards

Athleta 60% Off Deals: Last Day to Get a $119 Jumpsuit for $35, $39 Tanks for $9, and More Discounts

Get leggings, sports bras, jackets, and more with prices starting at $4 from the Athleta Warehouse Sale.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 10, 2022 1:57 PMTags
E-Comm: Athleta Sale

Whether you have fitness on the mind or if you just want to lounge around, this is a great time to shop for activewear. There's a major sale happening at Athleta. You can save 60% on leggings, shorts, jackets, sports bras, tank tops, and even some workwear. Athleta has something for everyone, with an inclusive size range with options from XXS to 3X.

There's no promo code to remember, all you need to do is click here, add your favorites to your cart, and count down until your purchases are delivered. Unfortunately, these deals won't be around forever. If you want to get you shop on, it's the LAST DAY to shop. Here are some stand out picks from the Athleta Sale, including a $119 jumpsuit on sale for $35

Get Into a Holiday State of Mind With Alicia Keys’ Cozy Athleta Collection

Athleta 60% Off Deals

Athleta Organic Daily Printed Tank

You can never have too many workout tanks. This one lightweight, easy to move in, and it's on sale at a major discount.

$39
$9
Athleta

Athleta Vienna Cargo Pant

Wear these stretchy pants for commuting, work, and travel. The best part about this fabric is that it's wrinkle-resistant and easy to pack. This style has six pockets to help you store your small essentials. 

$109
$45
Athleta

Athleta Marlow Romper

Feel put together the instant you put on this printed romper. It looks like such a nice outfit, but it's also extremely comfortable with featheright, silky fabric. This deserves a spot in your outfit rotation, for sure. 

$98
$35
Athleta

Athleta Tugga Sherpa Jacket

You'll be obsessed with this cozy sherpa, zip-up jacket. Bundle up with fashionable warmth this jacket, which comes in three colors.

$128
$50
Athleta

Athleta Accelerate 7/8 Tight

You can never have too many leggings. This pair is incredibly lightweight and the fabric is cool to the touch.

$89
$42
Athleta

Athleta Breezy Twist Tank

This lightweight shirt is perfect for working out and hanging out. It also comes in three colorways.

$49
$30
Athleta

Athleta Brooklyn Jogger

You just found your go-to pants for everything. Rock these for work, travel, and everything in between. And, yes, these do have two zip-up pockets.

$98
$35
Athleta

Athleta Playa Linen Shirt

This top is so incredibly versatile. Wear it as a swimsuit cover-up, button it up, tie it up, tie it around your waist. There are so many options here.

$99
$35
Athleta

Athleta Triumph Game Point Shortie

Wear these for your next workout and when you're outside of the gym. They're lightweight and breathable with extra mobility. They also come in yellow.

$79
$35
Amazon

Athleta Stroll Fleece Full Zip

This is one of those zip-ups you'll want to wear every day. It's lightweight and it has secure, zip-up pockets.

$129
$40
Athleta

Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Capri

If you want a cropped legging, this style is supportive for yoga and low-impact workouts. It's available in three additional colorways.

$79
$30
Athleta

Athleta Calm Cool Romper

How many outfits could you wear to bed and a girls' night out? Well, of course you can wear what you want, but this cool, silky jumpsuit is the ideal outfit for any scenario.

$119
$35
Athleta

Athleta Transcend Tank

Unfortunately, sweat is a part of life. This fabric wicks away sweat, it dries quickly, and it's incredibly breathable. Plus, it has UPF 50+ sun protection. You need one of these tanks in every color.

$65
$20
Athleta

If you're looking for more workout essentials, this viral neck stretcher has 28,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

—Originally published November 9, 2022 at 7:48 AM PT.

