See How The Crown Stars Compare to the Real-Life Royals They Play

In honor of season five of Netflix's The Crown, we're comparing all the real-life royals with their onscreen counterparts, including Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

Nov 09, 2022
This takes The Crown for best casting. 

The highly-anticipated season five of The Crown premiered Nov. 9, and we're welcoming an entire new host of onscreen royals. As is tradition in The Crown universe, the Netflix drama has recast all of the period drama's actors for seasons five and six. During season five, which follows the royal family from 1991 to 1997, Imelda Staunton will take over as Queen Elizabeth II, a role originated by Claire Foy and continued by Olivia Colman. Meanwhile, her son Prince Charles will be played by Dominic West, while his soon-to-be ex-wife will be portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki

On the other hand, season five also sees a handful of outsiders coming to stir up drama within Buckingham Palace. Jonny Lee Miller and Bertie Varvel star as Prime Ministers John Major and Tony Blair, respectively, while Khalid Abdalla will play Princess Diana's partner Dodi Fayed, who also passed away during their fatal 1997 car crash in Paris.

While we're all wrapped up in the latest marital drama of Charles and Diana, E! is comparing the onscreen royals with the real-life figures they play. Keep scrolling to check them out. 

Netflix, Bettmann/Getty Images
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

A new queen is wearing the crown! Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II for season five of the Netflix hit.

Netflix, Bettmann/Getty Images
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

Olivia Colman played the royal family's matriarch for seasons three and four.

Netflix, Bettmann/Getty
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons one and two of Netflix's The Crown, portraying the early days of the Queen's reign.

im Graham Photo Library via Getty Images; Netflix
Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Jonathan Pryce is taking over the role of Prince Philip for the fifth and sixth seasons.

Netflix, Fox Photos/Getty Images
Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Tobias Menzies stepped into the role of Prince Philip for seasons three and four.

Netflix, Donald McKague/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Matt Smith as Prince Philip

Doctor Who alum Matt Smith played a younger version of Queen Elizabeth's longtime love Prince Philip in seasons one and two.

Netflix; Getty Images
Dominic West as Prince Charles

Dominic West will play Prince Charles in The Crown's fifth season.

Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles

Seasons three and four featured Josh O'Connor as heir apparent Prince Charles.

Netflix; Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in season five of The Crown.

Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

Emma Corrin took on the daunting task of playing the beloved late Princess Diana for season four.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images; Netflix
Senan West as Prince William

Dominic West's own son, Senan West, will play his on-screen son Prince William in the latter half of season five.

Getty Images; Netflix
Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Lesley Manville is portraying Elizabeth's strong-minded sister Princess Margaret in seasons five and six. 

Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

Helena Bonham Carter was a natural fit to play the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, in seasons three and four of the period drama.

Netflix, Getty Images
Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret

British actress Vanessa Kirby portrayed a young Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown.

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images; Netflix
Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

As the Charles-Diana saga heats up in seasons five and six, Olivia Williams is stepping into Camilla Parker Bowles' heels.

Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles

The Prince Charles-Princess Diana saga wouldn't be complete without Camilla Parker Bowles, played by Emerald Fennell in seasons three and four.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images; Netflix
Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

Claudia Harrison is taking the reigns as Princess Anne in seasons four and five.

Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Erin Doherty as Princess Anne

Erin Doherty played Prince Philip's favorite child, Princess Anne, in seasons three and four.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images; Netflix
James Murray as Prince Andrew

James Murray will portray Prince Andrew as his marriage to Sarah Ferguson falls apart in seasons five and six.

Kypros/Getty Images; Netflix
Sam Woolf as Prince Edward

Sam Woolf will star as Queen Elizabeth's youngest child Prince Edward in seasons five and six.

Michael Putland/Getty Images; Netflix
Johnny Lee Miller as John Major

It's not just the royals who are portrayed in The Crown. Johnny Lee Miller will take on Prime Minister John Major, who served in the role from 1990 to 1997.

Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images
Bertie Varvel as Tony Blair

Afterwards, Bertie Varvel will nab the prime minister role in seasons five and six as Tony Blair, who served from 1997 to 2007.

Netflix, Jean GUICHARD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

Gillian Anderson played Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four.

Aaron Rapoport/CORBIS OUTLINE/Corbis via Getty Images; Netflix
Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

For seasons five and six, Khalid Abdalla is originating the role of Dodi Fayed, Diana's partner who also died in the 1997 Paris car crash. 

Netflix, PL Gould/Images Press/Getty Images
Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones

Ben Daniels joined The Crown in season three to play Princess Margaret's ex husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Netflix, Keystone-France/Getty Images
Matthew Goode as Antony Armstrong-Jones

Matthew Goode became Antony Armstrong-Jones for season two of The Crown.

Netflix, Bettmann/Getty Images
John Lithgow as Winston Churchill

John Lithgow played one the most famous prime ministers, Winston Churchill, in season one.

Netflix, Bettmann/Getty Images
Alex Jennings and Derek Jacobi as Edward, Duke of Windsor

The infamous Duke of Windsor made an appearance in seasons one through three, played at different times by Alex Jennings and Derek Jacobi.

Netflix, Fox Photos/Getty Images
Jared Harris as King George VI

In season one, Jared Harris played Queen Elizabeth II's beloved father, King George VI.

Netflix; PA Images via Getty Images
Greg Wise and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten

Both Greg Wise and Charles Dance portrayed Louis, Earl Mountbatten of Burma.

