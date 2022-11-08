Holiday Gifts for Long Distance Couples: 15 Creative, Practical, and Adventurous Picks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Being in a relationship is not always easy, especially when you and your significant other live far apart. Long distance dating comes with its own unique set of challenges on a daily basis, but especially when there's a holiday or a special occasion. You want to give gifts that will make your partner feel special, even when you're not together. Whether you're new to dating long distance or you've already used up your top-notch gift ideas throughout the years, we have you covered with some solid gift suggestions that your significant other will appreciate for Christmas, Hanukkah, and beyond.

We found practical gifts, sentimental presents, creative suggestions, and some adventurous picks for that special someone in your life.