Get 2 Benefit Extreme Lengthening Mascaras for Less Than the Price of 1

Are you over paying for expensive lash lifts and lash extensions? Is it frustrating for you to put on false eyelashes? If you want long-looking lashes, but all of those other options exhausted you, it may be time to shop for some new beauty products instead. Just get a great mascara. It's simple, cost-effective, and right now there's a great sale.
The Benefit They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara costs $27, but you can get two of them for just $26 for a limited time at HSN. It's never a good thing to run out of mascara. It's always a good call to have an extra mascara on hand. Or you can give one away as a gift.
Plus, this one is excellent. According to the brand, the lengthening and lifting effects last for 36 hours thanks to the formula and the brush's magnetic technology. Additionally, the brand claims that your lashes will look 40% longer when you use this Benefit mascara. The special brush has a unique zigzag pattern that was strategically designed to help you fan out and separate your lashes.
Give your lashes the lift you've been longing for and save some money with this HSN deal.
Benefit Cosmetics 2-Pack They're Real Magnet Mascara
Just wiggle the mascara wand from the base of your lashes to the end and you can keep layering to lengthen your look. Just let the mascara dry for a few seconds in between coats if you want to go for a layered look.
If you want to know more about this mascara, check out some of the rave reviews from HSN customers.
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Magnet Mascara Reviews
An HSN shopper said, "I really like this mascara. I never get the flaking issue with this one like I do with others bought in brick and mortar stores. Every lash gets caught by the brush...my lashes look more lush and full. I have also never had a problem with clumping. Will continue to buy!!"
Another raved, "MAGIC!! AWESOME STUFF! No need for curling or squeezing!! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!!"
Someone reviewed, "I've tried a lot of mascaras and my lashes naturally have a curl to it and its hard for my lashes to stand out in photos and with this mascara it does its perfect for every day and for going to events. The formula is perfect it works."
A customer shared, "This mascara delivers on the promises made in the promotion for it on HSN. I am so glad I went ahead and purchased multiple packs of this mascara! I especially enjoy having it for special occasions when I want to have longer, lusher lashes!"
Another shopper said, "I'm 65 and believe me, I have experimented with a LOT of mascaras.This is by far, the absolute best, easiest to apply mascara ever!! My lashes look thick, long and it takes me less than a minute to achieve these results. No smudge, flaking or negative reactions. Love it!!"
"This is the mascara I've been looking for. Goes on easy and stays put. Doesn't irritate my eyes," someone wrote.
"Mega Mascara. Loved this product. It made my lashes look longer and fuller. Let my daughter try it and she said everyone at work was asking if she had false lashes on. She had me order two more for her," a shopper reviewed.
