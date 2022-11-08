Outdoor Voices 65% Off Extra Sale: Get $78 Leggings $24 for & More Cute Athleticwear for as Low as $19

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Outdoor Voices is home to stylish, understated workout gear that is versatile and functional. On the occasion that they've got can't-miss items in their sale section, you know we'll be the first to let you know.
Right now, you're going to want to head over to the Outdoor Voices Extra Sale section for up to 65% off supportive and flattering sports bras, oversized hoodies, leggings, shorts and more. If you're not sure where to start perusing, this roundup of some cute and comfortable athleticwear pieces will guide you in the direction of achieving sporty style.
Keep scrolling to save on some amazing athleticwear while you can!
Warmup 10-Inch Short
Biker shorts for $19? Yes, please. These biker shorts will keep you stylish and comfortable at workout classes or those Starbucks-to-Target errand days. Pair these with a matching black sports bra and an oversized crewneck and some chunky sneakers for a cute, comfy look.
Cotton Terry Oversized Hoodie
This oversized hoodie is so dreamy, and currently on sale for $52 instead of the usual $88 price tag. Pair it with the matching joggers for a chic color-block sweat-suit look.
SplashKnit Bra
This sports bra is super functional and versatile because of its zip-front design. It's supportive for workouts but also easy to transition into everyday casual wear. You can get it in two colors for $39 right now!
SuperForm™ 1.5-Inch Bloomer
These short-shorts are great for workouts or lounging in. Pair this chic plum-colored bottom with the matching crop top for a cohesive workout outfit or throw on your favorite oversized hoodie for a cozier vibe.
SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging
These seamless ribbed leggings come in an autumnal orange shade that is currently on sale for $24. Pair it with an oversized white crewneck and some white sneakers for a relaxed everyday outfit.
SuperForm™ Halter
Lady in red, but make it athleticwear. This halter top will definitely add a pop of color to your workout attire. It's currently on sale for just $24, but sizes are selling out super fast!
TechSweat™ Core 3/4 Legging
Need a new staple black legging? Look no further than this pair currently on sale for $34 instead of the usual $88 price tag. It's perfect for everyday wear, whether you're working out or running errands.
Circuit Bra
This sports bra will be at the top of your drawer. It's currently on sale for $24 and comes in both black and dark blue. It has medium support and a stretchy, flexible silhouette with adjustable straps.
Hudson 2.5-Inch Short
These will definitely become your go-to workout shorts. They're lightweight, comfortable and come with a built-in brief liner. The best part? They're on sale for just $19!
CloudKnit Crop Tank
This crop tank will become your go-to for workouts and loungewear. It is made of a cozy-soft material and has a slim fit that would look great with some sweatpants, biker shorts or leggings.
RecMesh 5-Inch Short
These shorts come in so many cute colorways like this green and pink combo that is currently on sale for $24. One reviewer writes, "I wear these shorts nearly daily! They are super comfortable and the pockets are fully functional."
FastTrack Mesh Tank
This lightweight and breathable mesh tank top is moveable and perfect for runs, hikes or just about any other workout. Layer it over a sports bra and pair with some running shorts for an easy workout outfit.
