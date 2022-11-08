The Blanket Coat Trend is Already a Winter Favorite: Shop the 12 Best Ones at Different Price Points

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The days are shorter and the weather is colder, which means our toasty coats are coming out of hiding. If you don't have a blanket coat somewhere in that outerwear rotation, it's time to add one. With these pieces at different price points, you can easily shop the look. All are trendy, chic, wearable and currently retailing for under $130, which is a great price for a staple outerwear piece.
From brands like Urban Outfitters, Pretty Little Thing, ASOS and more, this roundup of the 12 best blanket coats will keep you on trend and toasty all throughout fall and winter. Keep scrolling to shop the chicest blanket coats out there!
ASOS DESIGN Smart Herringbone Belted Coat In Black And White
This black and white blanket coat is a showstopper. It would look stunning over leather pants and a neutral sweater, while keeping you super toasty for those extra chilly days.
Quilted Coat With Scarf
This quilted coat with a detachable scarf comes in two colors and is the quintessence of the blanket coat trend. It's obviously super comfortable and cozy, with a loose, knee-length fit, pockets and drop shoulders. Another showstopping outerwear piece to take on the winter!
Khaki Wool Look Military Coat
This khaki wool coat comes in a perfect autumnal shade that can also transition into the winter. It's currently on sale for $56 and can be paired with jeans, sweater sets and topped off with platform boots.
ASOS DESIGN Velour Look Belted Padded Coat In Mink
This belted padded coat is trendy and unique with its high collar oversized look. It can be worn belted or open and paired with joggers, cargo pants, trousers and more for a chic winter vibe.
Wool-Blend Wrap
This wool-blend wrap from Banana Republic Factory is currently on sale for 50% off and will certainly keep you toasty and fashionable all throughout the winter. Pair it with denim and a neutral bodysuit for a casual cold-weather look with a little bit of edge.
Yanekop Womens Fuzzy Fleece Open Front Hooded Cardigan Jackets Sherpa Coat with Pockets
This sherpa coat with pockets comes in so many different colors and will have you feeling like you're walking around bundled up in a blanket— which is exactly what this trend is about, anyways. Get it for just $31 and wear it with just about anything.
Quilted Open-Front Duster Coat
Get this quilted coat in a cute blush pink shade while you can. Sizes are running out quick, especially since it's currently on sale for $47. Wear it over jeans, matching loungewear sets and more for a fashionable and cozy look.
Plus Black Oversized Collar Belted Longline Puffer
This long puffer coat will feel like a warm hug from a blanket, with an added level of chicness. Wear it with some platform boots, leather pants and a tight sweater for an edgy evening look.
Duvet Wrap Puffer Vest
Take the blanket outerwear trend to the next level with this duvet wrap puffer vest. It's oversized and chic, and comes in both brown and black. Right now, you can use code 'FRIEND' to get the vest for $65 instead of the usual $108 price tag.
Out From Under Quilted Open-Front Jacket
This Urban Outfitters quilted open-front jacket is a casual take on the blanket coat trend. The oversized vibe makes it casual and easy to throw over those jeans and a t-shirt looks.
Country Charm Quilted Longline Cotton Jacket
You can totally wear pastels for the winter, if it's in blanket coat form! This quilted longline cotton jacket is currently on sale for $70 and would look great paired with jeans, trousers, slip skirts and more. It comes in various different shades to choose from, too.
Camel Belted Wool Look Turn Up Sleeve Coat
This camel belted wool coat has an elegant silhouette that will add a classy finish to any look. Pair it with jeans, trousers, leggings, dresses or really anything else for a chic winter look.
