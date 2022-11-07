Why Ryan Murphy Wishes Glee Had Ended After Cory Monteith's Death

Watch : "Glee" Creator Talks Cory Monteith

Ryan Murphy wishes he had handled Cory Monteith's death differently on Glee.

The show's creator opened up about the series' emotional tribute episode to Monteith, titled "The Quarterback," on the Nov. 7 episode of And That's What You REALLY Missed, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale's Glee podcast. During the episode, Murphy revealed that he wishes they'd taken more time in between Monteith's death and filming the series' fifth season, adding that the episode was "way too raw and way too soon."

"If I had to do it again, we would've stopped for a very long time and probably not come back," Murphy explained. "Now, if this had happened, I would be like, 'That's the end.' Because you can't really recover from something like that."

Murphy added that after Monteith died, "the spirit of joy of it left the building." Ultimately, he noted that the team decided to keep the show going to keep the crew employed.