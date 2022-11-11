Exclusive

Flowjo Self-Care Deals: Up to 20% Off Mindful Gifts For Friends, Family & Yourself

Flowjo's thoughtful approach to self-care appeals to singles and couples of any age — and E! has exclusive deals on some of our favorites.

By Sophy Ziss Nov 11, 2022 2:30 PMTags
E-comm: Flowjo Exclusives

If you haven't heard of Flowjo, you're probably most in need of one of their signature decks. The line's innovative approach to mindfulness offers simple yet significant ways to slow down, disengage, and reconnect — and E! has exclusive deals on three of their top sellers.

With decks of playful-meets-introspective suggestions designed for everyday life, Flowjo's unique cards encourage the overworked, overstressed, and under-communicative to just take a break. Maybe your long-term relationship feels out of sync. Maybe you're a parent worried about how to handle life's tougher moments with gentleness. Maybe you yourself have run out of ways to recharge.

That's where Flowjo steps in! Their sweet, silly, and occasionally spicy suggestions should help jump-start the ol' brain when it's most in need. 

Whether you pull a card every morning, or save your deck for a rainy day, Flowjo's there to help. 

Did I mention you can save up to 20% right here, right now? Okay, good! Just making sure. Hey, maybe I could use one of those cards.

Flowjo The Self Care Bucket List

In this perfect treat for yourself, you'll discover "simple and powerful ways to practice the kind of self love that goes deeper than a bubble bath." Ideal for those who need a little push to slow down and build "more playful, generous, and overflowing lives" for themselves, this Self-Care Bucket List box is "like a stress relief game" that people don't even realize they need.

Flowjo The Dad's Bucket List

What to get a dad who has it all? This creative kit of "100 big and little adventures" to  tackle. Packed with suggestions for fathers to complete on their own or with their kids, it offers endless opportunities for pops to connect with their softer sides.

Flowjo The Couple's Bucket List

The Couple's Bucket List game from Flowjo encourages couples to "step outside [the] usual relationship routine" together. Filled with "mini challenges," "deeper conversations," "date ideas," and all things sweet (and a little spicy!), it offers an innovative way to create new memories and strengthen relationships.

 

