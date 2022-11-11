Dolce Glow Deals: Save 25% On Self-Tanning Mists, Shimmer Lotions, Gift Sets & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

"Each and every body is beautiful," describes Dolce Glow founder Isabel Alysa on her website, "[So] I wanted to create something for everybody to feel even more beautiful, confident, and sexy in their own skin."

That, plus the fact that the spray tanner to the stars had recently become a mom. Tasked with the eternal struggle of whether to give up on her passion or spend more time at home, Isabel invented a solution: Combine her knowledge of the product with the convenience of at-home tanning.

The result? Dolce Glow. Founded in 2016, and named for her daughter, Mia Dolce, Dolce Glow offers the luxury of a high-end spray tan with DIY ease. Today, her line includes buildable sunless tanners in lotion, mousse, and spray form, as well as shimmering toppers and applicators that keep your bathroom clean.

Oh, and E! has a few of her favorite products for 25% off right now — exclusively. Just scroll down to take your marks, get set, and glow.