The Fate of The Kelly Clarkson Show Revealed

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Says New Album Is "Almost Finished"

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years.

Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of The Voice, but her daytime series The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.

Currently in its fourth season, the series—which is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios—has earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host since the show's premiere in 2019.

Not to mention, several of her beloved "Kellyoke" song covers have gone viral, including her renditions of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" to Olivia Rodrigo's "Traitor."

In a press release statement, Tracie Wilson—Executive Vice President, Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal—called Clarkson "one of the brightest stars of our time."

She continued, "With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we'll continue to build on the show's success and legacy."