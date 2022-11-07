Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate

Watch : Rebel Wilson Comes Out While Debuting New Girlfriend

Rebel Wilson has a pitch perfect announcement: She's a mom!

The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate this past week. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Rebel wrote on Instagram Nov. 7 alongside the first photo of her newborn. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" she continued. "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

After sharing the bundle of joy's arrival with her Instagram followers, many fans, friends and fellow stars sent love to Rebel, including Lindsey Vonn who commented, "So so happy for you mama."