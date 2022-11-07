Up Your Jewelry Game With These 10 Pieces That Make Mixing Metals Easy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Silver or gold? Why not choose both? Even though you might have been told otherwise, E! is here to tell you that you can and should mix metals when it comes to jewelry.
Throwing on random silver and gold pieces might not give you the desired two-toned look you're going for, but having a few mixed metal pieces in your wardrobe is an easy way to make your accessories look more intentional and cohesive. Mixing metals is all about balance, and this roundup will help you ease into the trend. With necklaces, earrings and bracelets that are versatile and suitable for everyday wear, these finds from brands like Mejuri, Baublebar, Gorjana and more will help you take your jewelry game from basic to brilliant.
Keep reading for the 10 best mixed metal accessories to take your jewelry game to new, shimmering heights.
Linked Two-Tone Necklace
This two-tone necklace from Mejuri is one of those mixed metal pieces that can go with everything. One reviewer writes, "This is a beautiful two-toned necklace that it true to image. I generally only wear silver, so was looking to incorporate some gold into my collection and I think this was the perfect piece to do so!"
Dana Bracelet
A sleek and unique take on the two-tone jewelry look is this Dana Bracelet. Stack it with your other favorite gold and silver bracelets for some extra bling or simply wear it on its own. You can't go wrong, either way!
Mixed Medium Tube Hoops
These tube hoops are the perfect everyday earring that make mixing metals an effortless task. They're reversible so they can be worn with whichever metal you're feeling like showcasing front and center.
Gold and Silver Bead Bracelet
Add a dainty, versatile piece to your jewelry collection with this gold and silver bead bracelet. Stack a few of them for a cohesive look or pair it with some other gold and silver pieces. The dual tones will bring all of your pieces together.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Mixed Link Collar Necklace In Two Tone
Link necklaces are a classic look that can be dressed up or down. Add a two-tone look to it, and you get a versatile accessory that goes with just about everything. Plus, this Ralph Lauren piece is currently on sale for just $34.
Two Tone Twist Ring
This two tone twist ring is a cute and affordable way to ease into the mixed metal trend. It's one of those pieces you can wear all the time and pair with everything with thanks to its mixed metal and playful design. It has over 4,400 positive reviews, so you know it's a must-have piece.
Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set (Silver)
Not only is this mini layering set a perfect everyday accessory, but it's also engravable. So, if you've been on the hunt for a personalized gift for a jewelry buff, this layering set in gold and silver is a great option.
Squiggle Curve Two Tone Enamel Small Hoop Earrings
When mixing metals, a pop of color can also bring the whole look together. Stack this gorgeous Missoma piece with smaller gold and silver hoops, ear cuffs and studs to totally elevate your accessory game. Be prepared for all the compliments to follow.
Mixed Tube Ring
You will probably never want to take off this mixed tube ring once you put it on, and we don't blame you. It's a great balancing piece that you can stack with other gold and silver pieces. It looks stunning on its own, too.
Mixed-Metal Chainlink Necklace
Looking for a statement piece that mixes up silver and gold? This eclectic chainlink necklace from J. Crew is perfect. Add it to any outfit for an experimental and edgy vibe that will certainly get tons of compliments.
Want to shop more fashion and accessories for the season? Check out these Thanksgiving outfit ideas that will serve at the dinner table.