15 Trendy Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas That Will Serve at the Dinner Table

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's been any common denominator aside from personal questions asked over turkey and pie at every Thanksgiving dinner I've been to, it's sweatpants. By the end of my meal, I'm not feeling as excited about that dress that fits a bit more snug than it did when I first put it on.

While I know that's nothing to be ashamed of and only an indicator of a successful holiday meal, the only thing I'm left craving is some extra comfort from my outfit. I know I'm definitely not alone in eagerly swapping my Thanksgiving fit with an old pair of sweats, so if you find yourself doing the same, you're at the right place! This Thanksgiving outfit guide was made for you.

No tight waistbands, stiff materials or anything of the sort will be found in this roundup. What you will find is chic and comfy pieces that you can dress up and down to your desire for all your Thanksgiving dinner needs.

Keep reading for 15 Thanksgiving outfit ideas that are trendy, cute and, most importantly, comfortable.