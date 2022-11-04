15 Trendy Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas That Will Serve at the Dinner Table

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's been any common denominator aside from personal questions asked over turkey and pie at every Thanksgiving dinner I've been to, it's sweatpants. By the end of my meal, I'm not feeling as excited about that dress that fits a bit more snug than it did when I first put it on.
While I know that's nothing to be ashamed of and only an indicator of a successful holiday meal, the only thing I'm left craving is some extra comfort from my outfit. I know I'm definitely not alone in eagerly swapping my Thanksgiving fit with an old pair of sweats, so if you find yourself doing the same, you're at the right place! This Thanksgiving outfit guide was made for you.
No tight waistbands, stiff materials or anything of the sort will be found in this roundup. What you will find is chic and comfy pieces that you can dress up and down to your desire for all your Thanksgiving dinner needs.
Keep reading for 15 Thanksgiving outfit ideas that are trendy, cute and, most importantly, comfortable.
Garden's Delight Black Floral Print Cutout Midi Dress
This floral midi dress is simply stunning. The dress comes with a hidden zipper and an elastic back, while the backless design and slit gives it an elevated fit. Pair it with heels, heeled boats or loafers and an oversized cable-knit sweater to achieve a cozy and chic look that is bound to receive so many compliments.
Plus Size Velour Surplice Jumpsuit
This velour jumpsuit is a great piece that is versatile and comfortable for Thanksgiving. The cinching elastic waistline is flattering and easy to wear. Pair it with your favorite pumps and accessorize until you're content with your look.
Literary Lover Plum Wrap Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are a smart move for holiday parties, especially Thanksgiving. They're soft and this particular one from Lulus comes with an ribbon waist tie that you can adjust throughout dinner. Snag it in different colors for $58 before sizes sell out!
Plisse-ing Impression Emerald Green Plisse Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
This wide-leg jumpsuit comes in a dreamy emerald green shade and a chic open back. It ties in the back so that you can adjust it as you please. The plisse material gives it an elevated vibe that would look great paired with some strappy sandals and some gold jewelry.
Lioness Bias Midi Skirt
This midi skirt is selling out fast, and for good reason. The deep navy slip skirt would be perfect for a Thanksgiving dinner party, especially paired with some kitten heels and an oversized sweater. It's on sale for just $48, so get it while you can!
ASOS DESIGN Wrap Front Midi Dress In Floral And Spot Print
You'll certainly steal the show in this floral wrap midi dress. It's loose-fitting but super pretty and flattering. It will give you all the confidence you need to take on all the super personal questions your extended family members will likely be throwing your way!
Faux-Leather Leggings
So, you want to wear pants for Thanksgiving... that's fine by us! For a stretchy and comfortable bottom option, faux leather leggings are a wonderful option. They allow for movement but still look a bit elevated and edgy for a dinner. Dress them up with a chic sweater or sweater vest and some heels.
Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater
A good sweater is a Thanksgiving staple, like this cable-knit turtleneck from H&M. It's easy to dress up and down, and the loose-fitting silhouette of the sweater makes it wearable and easy to layer.
Lioness La Quinta Pant
For a bit of a more structured pant look, these loose Lioness trousers are a great option. They come in a chic autumnal shade and can be topped off with a chunky knit sweater and a pair of heeled boots.
Milumia Women's Corduroy Overall Dress
This corduroy overall dress can be layered over a long-sleeve turtleneck and paired with heeled boots for a cute and flowy Thanksgiving outfit. You can get it in three different colors off of Amazon for just $26.
Ribbed Drop-Sleeve Sweater
This ribbed drop-sleeve sweater is currently on sale and would look adorable layered over a slip dress or slip skirt. It's oversized and soft, so you won't have to worry about staying comfortable all throughout Thanksgiving dinner.
The Drop Women's Black Double Breasted Blazer Dress by @kerrently
Bring a preppy and trendy vibe to the dinner table with this blazer dress from Amazon's The Drop collection. Pair it with some boots or heels and accessorize with your favorite jewelry for a chic and elevated dinner party ensemble.
Corduroy Pants With Elastic Waist
Another pant option for Thanksgiving are these corduroy pants with an elastic waist from Mango. You can pair them with some loafers, ballet flats or heels and the matching sweater for a coordinated, cozy and chic dinner party outfit.
Pink Queen Women's Loose Turtleneck Oversize Long Pullover Sweater Dress
This pullover sweater dress would look cute and festive with a pair of knee high boots or loafers. It's the perfect blend of comfortable and cozy, and it comes in so many different prints and colors.
Satin Long Sleeve Asymmetrical Hem Maxi Dress
Wow the crowd with this elegant and relaxed satin long sleeve maxi dress. Pair with some embellished kitten heels or pumps and throw on a longline coat for a look that you'll stay comfy chic in and no one will forget.
