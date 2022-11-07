TikTok's Bella Poarch Files For Divorce From Husband Tyler Poarch 3 Years After Privately Getting Married

Bella Poarch is turning the page on a new chapter in her life.
The TikToker, 25, recently filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Tyler Poarch, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
According to court documents obtained by E! News on Nov. 7, the couple privately tied the knot in January 2019, with their date of separation listed as undetermined. Bella has requested neither party make any spousal support payments and noted she will retain her last name moving forward.
Prior to becoming a social media sensation for her lip-syncing videos on TikTok in 2020, the "Build a Bitch" singer enlisted and served in the United States Navy for about three years.
Although the artist has been tight lipped when it comes to the details of her personal life, in a 2021 interview with H3 podcast, she touched on her past experiences with heartbreak and confirmed she was single for about a year, adding that she's "only had two ex-boyfriends."
After news of her filing broke, fans reacted to learning that the singer was secretly married the entire time they've gotten to know her.
"Bella Poarch being married for 4 yrs and no one knew is the level of privacy I admire," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "Bella Poarch took lowkey and privacy to a whole new level. But what I admire the most are her friends/circle for respecting her relationship and privacy."
Bella—who filmed her "Dolls" music video earlier this year—also recently opened up about the important lesson one of the video's stars, Grimes, taught her about being able to overcome a tough time.
"Grimes had said something that impacted me," she exclusively told E! News in October. "She taught me to just express myself, like no matter what and me expressing myself through music has helped me the most and being friends with her just helped me open up a lot about things that I'm going through. It is just good to have friends that are understanding and always pushing you to be the best."