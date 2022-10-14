Why Bella Roach Is Happy Grimes “Accidentally Punched” Her While Filming “Dolls” Music Video

Watch : Grimes' Massive "Alien Scars" Back Tattoo Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The genesis of Grimes' video vixen career may have gotten off to a rocky start.

Bella Poarch shared that the "Oblivion" singer gave it her all while filming the "Dolls" music video earlier this year. It even painfully led to the "best thing" about the shoot, according to the TikToker.

"She was in character the whole time and she accidentally punched me," Bella exclusively told E! News for the release of Bella's Funko Pop, "But honestly, that was like the best part of shooting that music video."

Bella added, "When could you ever tell anybody like, 'Oh yeah, I got punched by Grimes.' Who can say that? Me."

A lesson in sucker punching is not the only thing Grimes has taught the 25-year-old singer. Bella also revealed that the "Genesis" artist shared a piece of impactful advice on managing anxious feelings.

"Because I'm a very anxious person, and so even right now I'm very anxious, she taught me to just express myself no matter what," Bella shared. "Me expressing myself through music has helped me the most and being friends with her just helped me open up a lot about things that I'm going through."