This $89 Walmart Suitcase With 14,900+ 5-Star Reviews Proves That Affordable Luggage Can Be Reliable

iFLY Hardside Luggage Reviews

A shopper raved, "This is probably the best suitcase I've ever owned! It's light, durable, and perfect for business travelling. I was away from home for two weeks and was able to fit everything I needed in it...and it was well below the 50 lb weight limit!"

Another explained, "I travel as volunteer teacher globally 100% of the time for over 20 years. The iFly suitcases are the best I've ever used. Airlines are notoriously rough on luggage but my iFly cases consistently spring back from travel abuse. The zippers inside and out are reliable and strong."

Someone explained, "When I decided to purchase new luggage I probably looked at 15 stores and constantly online. IFly is a good price, easy to roll through the airport,and can fit a lot of clothing in it.The only issue I had was picking the color."

A fan of the suitcase gushed, "Best luggage I've ever had! I bought the trio & let me tell you... best decision I've ever made! I love how simple is. The wheels are so smooth & are easy to pull upright/sideways. The hardest decision when buying this luggage was deciding on which color I wanted lol. The 10 year warranty is a plus but I have a feeling this will last much longer. I always get compliments on it & people are shocked when I tell them how affordable it is. I've had many friends buy the trio off of my recommendation & they love it also. If you're thinking of purchasing, just do it... you won't regret it!"

"Fantastic luggage! I purchased two and both felt very sturdy, even on rugged surfaces. Relatively light in weight and very roomy. I purchased these after browsing more expensive brands and I'm glad I went with iFly brand. They are a very good alternative to much pricier hardside luggage. I will definitely be purchasing the smaller carry-on versions as well," a shopper wrote.

Someone declared, "LOVE these suitcases! I travel a ton for my job - fly monthly. I originally bought a small grey iFly hardshell carryon last minute for a work trip. I loved how easy it was to roll, the different compartments, the durability of the hard shell, and how light it was! After my trip, I gave that one to my husband and I bought this 3 piece rose gold set! Love love love it!"

Another shopper urged, "Stop reading reviews and buy it - they are great! Quickly bought the smallest bag right before a trip and fell in love with it. Easy to pull, love the hard shell, and decided I needed the rose gold 3 piece set. So I gave the small one to my husband and I got the 3 piece set. Easy to spot in baggage claim and light weight. LOVE these suitcases!"

