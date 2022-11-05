Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Kris Jenner's Birthday Celebration

Bible, it's a Rob Kardashian sighting.
The 35-year-old made a rare social media appearance in celebration of his mom Kris Jenner's 67th birthday. In a black-and-white photo posted to Kim Kardashian's Instagram, SKIMS founder is seen posing alongside her brother, the momager, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell at a family gathering, where the guest of honor was presented with a white frosted birthday cake.
"Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner. We had so much fun last night celebrating you," Kim captioned the Nov. 5 post, "and loved feeling what it's like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That's who you are!"
On Nov. 4, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and Kim's daughter North West dressed up as Kris while celebrating her birthday with family and friends, as seen in other social media posts. However, the 42-year-old and her siblings are not wearing costumes in the pics she shared as part of her tribute post to Kris.
In her post, Kim also wrote to their mom, "No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time."
She continued, "Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much."
Fans were overjoyed to see Rob hanging out with his family, as the Arthur George founder rarely appears on social media and does not regularly appear on The Kardashians. "We love to see Rob," one user commented, while another wrote, "We want more rob content." Others pointed out "he looks so good" and "so happy."
While Rob—who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with ex Blac Chyna—prefers to live his life off camera, he does stay involved with his famous family. In a don't-blink-or-you'll-miss moment, he made a short but sweet appearance on the May 12 episode of the Hulu series, which documented Kris' 66th birthday celebration. Although Rob was mostly hidden behind Khloe while at the dinner table, his tattoos were visible throughout the scene and he could also be spotted in the reflection of the windows behind them.
"He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy," Khloe told E!'s Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop in July 2020. "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident."
She added, "That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."