North West, Kim Kardashian and Other Family Members Transform into Kris Jenner for Her Birthday

At the party, the group enjoyed a karaoke sesh, with Kris taking the mic to perform the classic 1968 song "Build Me Up Buttercup" by The Foundations.

On Nov. 5, Kris' actual birthday, Kim shared a tribute to her mom on Instagram, including photos of the . "Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner," she wrote. "We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it's like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That's who you are!"

She continued, "Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it's like to be your daughter. No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much."

See the family's costume tributes to the momager for her 67th birthday: