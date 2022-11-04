Megan Thee Stallion Slams Drake Over Apparent “Circo Loco” Song Diss

Megan Thee Stallion has brought out the savage for Drake.
The Houston rapper sent a series of tweets seemingly aimed at the "Laugh Now Cry Later" emcee, 36, after he referenced the incident where she alleged that she was shot by Tory Lanez on his new song "Circo Loco."
On the song—which appears as the ninth track on Drake and 21 Savage's new joint album Her Loss—he raps, "This bitch lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
In response to Drake's latest bars, Megan, 27, slammed the rapper for seemingly bringing up the July 2020 incident where she accused Tory of shooting her in the foot during a dispute. (Tory has denied Megan's claims.)
"I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N---as nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts," she tweeted Nov. 4. "I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my p---y."
The "Sweetest Pie" rapper added, "Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N----s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n----s especially RAP N----S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y'all homeboys abused her."
In a third tweet, Megan wrote, "And when the mf facts come out remember all y'all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N---a that SHOT A FEMALE."
"People attack me y'all go up for it, i defend myself now I'm doing too much," she concluded. Every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y'all don't fwm okay cool f--k it bye."
E! News has reached out to Drake's team for comment but has not heard back.
In July 2020, Megan revealed in an Instagram post that she "suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."
The following month, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper went on Instagram Live and alleged that Tory was the one who shot her.
"Yes, this n---a Tory shot me," she asserted in a video reshared on Twitter in August 2020. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s--t. Stop lying."
That October, Tory was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the shooting and his trial—which was slated to begin in September 2022—has been delayed until December.