Megan Thee Stallion Get Emotional While Speaking About Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to tell her side of her story.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, set to air April 25, the 27-year-old got emotional while recalling to co-host Gayle King the series of events that took place before her then-boyfriend Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the feet in July 2020. He pleaded not guilty to assault and weapons charges related to the incident, which Megan first spoke about on Instagram Live a month after the encounter.

The alleged incident occurred after the two argued in a car following a party in the Hollywood Hills.

"It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go," Megan told CBS Mornings, as seen in a teaser released April 24. "So I get out of the car and it's like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, bitch.' And he started shooting. And I'm just like, 'Oh, my God.'"