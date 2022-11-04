Jay Shetty Shares "Meaningful and Personal" Holiday Gift Picks for Everyone on Your List

We interviewed Jay Shetty because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products featured are books written by Jay. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Stumped on how to approach your holiday gift shopping this year? Let Jay Shetty help you out. The Life coach, author, and former monk suggests "making it meaningful and personal." Jay enjoys sharing his insights on a wide variety of topics, which now includes holiday shopping.

Jay shared that his favorite part of the season is "listening to holiday music and playing it really loud in my home and annoying my wife by singing along." If you're looking for thoughtful gift ideas, Jay has you covered with his recommendations, including a pick that's Kendall Jenner-approved.