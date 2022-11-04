Jay Shetty Shares "Meaningful and Personal" Holiday Gift Picks for Everyone on Your List

We interviewed Jay Shetty because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products featured are books written by Jay. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Stumped on how to approach your holiday gift shopping this year? Let Jay Shetty help you out. The Life coach, author, and former monk suggests "making it meaningful and personal." Jay enjoys sharing his insights on a wide variety of topics, which now includes holiday shopping.
Jay shared that his favorite part of the season is "listening to holiday music and playing it really loud in my home and annoying my wife by singing along." If you're looking for thoughtful gift ideas, Jay has you covered with his recommendations, including a pick that's Kendall Jenner-approved.
Jay Shetty's Holiday Gift Picks
Moon Teeth Whitening Bundle
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
JS: The ultimate Moon oral bundle set from Kendall Jenner. I started using the Charcoal Fluoride-Free Whitening Toothpaste a few months ago and my teeth feel cleaner and whiter. This kit is perfect for anyone looking to try all the products
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
JS: My New Balance sneakers and noise canceling headphones from Apple.
New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 550 sneakers
"My New Balance sneakers are my go-to shoes and latest staple. They match all my outfits and are super comfortable."
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
"My Beats headphones go everywhere with me, especially when I'm traveling. They make listening to podcasts and music and watching movies on my ipad a lot smoother."
These headphones come in three colors and have 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
JS: A book personalized to the person's current stage in life.
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day by Jay Shetty
"My first book Think Like a Monk is a great gift for anyone looking to learn practical steps that they can take every day to live a less anxious, more meaningful life."
8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go by Jay Shetty
My second book, 8 Rules of Love coming out next year is the perfect gift for anyone working on self-love, going through a break up, or looking to grow in any relationship. The book can be pre-ordered now."
Alo Yoga Unisex Throwback Sock
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
JS: Comfy socks from Alo Yoga. I love this pair because they are so comfortable and keep my feet warm. These are great for anyone who has an active lifestyle and loves taking walks, running, biking or hiking. The quality is amazing and I wear them all the time.
These socks come in 13 colors.
Calm Gift Card
E!:What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
JS: A calm meditation gift card.
