Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Responds After Britney Spears Apologizes for Yelling at Her on Set

There's no bad blood between Alexa Nikolas and Britney Spears.
Earlier this week, Alexa accused Britney of yelling at her on the Zoey 101 set, prompting the "Circus" singer to issue a public apology on Twitter, explaining that at the time, she had been told her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears was being bullied during filming.
Now, Alexa is clearing the air.
"@britneyspears I'm sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor," Alexa wrote in a Nov. 3 Instagram post. "Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing. As you know I forgive you."
Alexa added, "My child self and current self is in awe of the incredible person you are."
Alexa said the incident occurred back when Britney was visiting her sister onset of the show, which she starred in from 2005 to 2006.
"It wasn't OK because I was a 12, 13-year-old," Alexa noted on the Nov. 1 episode of the Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano podcast. "But in retrospect, knowing the dynamic that was in place for her, I think, of course, that's what ended up happening. And I think, like, oh my God, poor Britney. She is in a horrible situation there."
Alexa added that Britney is an “amazing person" who has apologized to her before.
In Britney's Nov. 3 apology letter, the 40-year-old said that it "broke" her heart to see Alexa's interview.
"Although I have apologized to you personally just by ‘instinct' my heart at the time didn't know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE !!!!” the pop star wrote. “Just imagine … me visiting my little sister on her set, last day of shooting, bringing Sprinkles cupcakes … 9 months pregnant, hormones raging like hell.”
Britney said Jamie Lynn came up to her "sobbing" and said she was "being bullied on set."
"My sister was literally like my daughter growing up," she continued. "So I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on !!!"
Britney added, "I am so sorry for ever hurting your feelings !!!"
Jamie Lynn detailed her perspective in her memoir Things I Should've Said, per Entertainment Tonight. In the book, Jamie Lynn wrote that rumors about her were being created on set and she confided in Britney, who confronted Alexa as an alleged suspect for starting the gossip.
"Britney didn't waste any time getting to the point. 'Are you making fun of my sister? Telling lies and spreading rumors? You shouldn't do that!'" Jamie Lynn wrote, per the outlet. "Britney told her that she wouldn't keep jobs if she continued to treat people that way."
But in January, Alexa took to Instagram to deny Jamie Lynn's account, saying that "everything she is saying is a total lie."